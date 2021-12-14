Friday night shooting being probed by TBI

Dec. 13—Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating events that led up to a Friday night officer-involved shooting that left a Cookeville man dead.

David Denman Talbert, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

According to a press release from the TBI, deputies responded to Interstate 40 in the area of the 311 mile marker near the Plateau Rd. interchange around 9 p.m. Friday after reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

A deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate.

Another deputy located the driver standing on the outside lane of the interstate and instructed him to show his hands.

Initial information from the scene indicates the man brandished a weapon and ran toward the deputy. The deputy fired at the man, striking him.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy involved in the shooting is on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the TBI investigation.

The westbound lanes of I-40 were closed for an extended period of time as investigators gathered evidence at the scene. Traffic was backed up at least three miles.

Crossville Police closed the entrance ramp at Hwy. 127 N. at the 317 interchange and rerouted traffic to Northside Dr. to Hwy. 70 N. to bypass the scene.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com