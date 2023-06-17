Friday night shooting leaves man dead and a car crashed into a Kansas City building

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting after one man was left dead, lying next to a vehicle that had crashed into a building Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a car crash with injuries around Linwood Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the department.

The crash turned into a shooting as police were dispatched to the area.

Investigators found a car that had crashed into a nearby building. A man was lying on the pavement next to the car.

Emergency medical personnel started providing treatment to the man, but shortly after they declared him dead at the scene.

Police canvassed the area for witnesses Friday night. No one was placed in custody.

As of Saturday morning, it is unclear what led to the crash or the victim’s death, according to Carlisle.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting can contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously through the department’s hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

The late Friday night killing marked Kansas City’s 88th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2022, the city saw its second-deadliest year on record with 172 homicides.