Friday night shootings in Indianapolis leave at least 1 dead

At least one person has died from one of several Indianapolis shootings that occurred throughout Friday night and early into Saturday morning.

Police responded to 609 N. Dearborn St. on the east side on Friday night for a report of a person shot. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Earlier Friday evening, police arrived at 8828 Montery Court in the city's far eastside to a report of a person shot. Police said in their initial report around 7 p.m. that the victim was in stable condition, but multiple media outlets have since reported that the male victim later died.

This story will be updated.

Call IndyStar reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey at 317-444-6175 or email her at apakharvey@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmeliaPakHarvey.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 1 person dead from Friday night shooting on eastside of Indianapolis