Friday police chase on Lackawanna County interstates stemmed from box truck theft in Old Forge

Jul. 14—A man is in custody after a police chase of a stolen box truck Friday morning on area interstates.

The man's name and the slate of charges to be filed were not immediately disclosed. He is reportedly at the Dunmore state police barracks.

The pursuit, which began shortly after 7 a.m., ended when a strip of spikes placed along Interstate 84 East near mile marker 13 tore into the truck's tires.

Trooper Robert Urban, a spokesman for Troop R, said no one was injured in the pursuit.

The chase began with a report someone stole a truck from a construction site at the Old Forge School District on Marion Street, borough Police Chief Jason Dubernas said.

The accused car thief struck two parked cars as he fled, Dubernas said.

Taylor Police Officer Cole Surridge spotted the stolen box truck driving on Union Street in the borough and tried to pull it over, Police Chief Brian Holland said.

The truck fled toward Interstate 81, where it continued onto I-84 before a spike strip deployed by the state police brought the pursuit to a close.

Check back for updates.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.