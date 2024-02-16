Friday is quiet with dry conditions across Central Florida

Friday morning starts with patchy fog across Interstate 95 before sunrise.

Drivers are advised to use caution as cloud coverage with the fog could make traveling difficult, according to NWS Melbourne.

Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day with no rain on the horizon.

Temperatures are in the high 70s and could possibly breach 80 degrees, according to NWS Melbourne.

There is a high risk of rip currents at all Central Florida beaches.