Friday shooting in Lexington leaves a young man hospitalized, police say

A 20-year-old man was hospitalized Friday morning after a Lexington shooting, according to police.

The shooting in the area of Devonport Drive and Village Road, not far from Versailles Road, was called into police around 11:38 a.m., Lt. Ronald Keaton said. A 20-year-old victim was found outside on Devonport Drive. The young man was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Keaton said. His injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The victim wasn’t cooperative with officers trying to investigate the shooting, Keaton said. Investigators were canvassing the nearby neighborhood, talking to witnesses and looking for camera footage that may help. Keaton said police had “nothing concrete” on suspects or vehicles used..

Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets, causing “minor” damage, Keaton said.

“A couple of vehicles we found were not in the immediate vicinity of where the shooting took place,” Keaton said, so police hadn’t yet determined if there were multiple vehicles involved in the shooting or if several vehicles just happened to be hit during the disorder.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.