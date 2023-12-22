Friday storm to bring possible holiday travel delays to Phoenix and Flagstaff

A storm is expected to bring rain to the Valley on Friday after Phoenix broke the daily heat record on Thursday.

There is a 100% chance of rain forecasted for Phoenix on Friday with a high temperature of 65 degrees. The rain is not expected to let up on Saturday as chances of rain remain high at 90% with a high temperature of 64 degrees.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall develops across the entire region by early Friday and lasts into the evening, before winding down early Saturday," the National Weather Service rainfall overview read.

Lower desert areas were forecast to see 0.5 to 1 inch of rain over the weekend while areas in higher terrain may see up to 1.5 inches of rain.

Heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas, officials said Phoenix residents may see sunny skies with highs in the mid 60's.

Travelers in Phoenix may be impacted

The weather service said those in Phoenix can expect Friday holiday ground and air travel to be impacted by the storm.

Those in Phoenix can expect to be moderately impacted by flooding between noon on Friday and midnight on Saturday, according to the weather service. It reminded residents to be aware of longer than normal commutes, slick roads and rising stream levels (especially near Tonto Creek).

The weather service recommended those driving readjust their travel plans if possible and that those still on the roadways look out for road closures. It wanted to remind the public never to drive around barriers.

But it's not just Phoenix that can expect travel delays. The weather service said there could be long delays for flights across the western United States.

Snow covers a Christmas tree in Flagstaff on Dec. 12, 2022.

Flagstaff to see snow heading into holiday weekend

Though the mountain town may see rain earlier on Friday, elevations around 6,500 feet will begin to see snowfall late Friday, according to the weather service.

The weather service said the heaviest snow accumulation would be on Friday and that people should bring their pets indoors, use caution when walking on untreated surfaces, slow down on the roads and plan ahead.

High temperatures Friday were expected to be in the low 40's with low temperatures in the low 20's. Though high temperatures would stay in the 40s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the low temperatures were expected to dip into the teens.

Officials said those in the area can expect moderate driving impacts, low visibility and slick roads on Friday and Saturday. There will be minor travel impacts on Christmas Eve and by Christmas Day the roads are expected to have no winter weather impacts.

The weather service recommended those up north winterize their vehicle, check road conditions at az511.com and keep up with the weather forecast.

Cars drive through melting graupel and hail on Tatum Blvd. in Paradise Valley during a winter storm on Jan. 25, 2021.

Winterizing your vehicle

The Arizona Department of Transportation released what it recommended as a "must-have" winter vehicle supply kit, which includes:

Cellphone and charger

Water

Winter clothing/blankets

Prescribed medication

First-aid kit

Flashlight with extra batteries

Ice scraper

A small bag of sand or cat litter for wheel traction

Compact shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Nonperishable snacks

Road map

Tucson forecasted to see rain through Christmas Eve

Though Tucson did not break a heat record on Thursday, it experienced sunny and warm skies, now Tucson will see rain through Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service said Friday was forecast to have a 100% chance of rain, a high of 62 degrees and a low temperature of 48. Saturday was forecast to have an 80% chance of rain, a high temperature of 58 and a low temperature of 44 degrees.

Rain chances decrease to 20% on Christmas Eve, with a high temperature of 60 and a low of 39 degrees, according to the weather service.

Tucson was forecast to get 0.75 to 1.75 inches of rain throughout the weekend, while places in higher elevations, such as Mount Lemmon, may receive 6 to 12 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory is from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday for areas such as Mount Lemmon that are above 8,000 feet.

Driving in the rain

ADOT provided the following safety tips for driving in the rain:

Inspect windshield wipers and replace them if necessary prior to expected rainfall.

Turn on the headlights.

Reduce speeds.

Avoid sudden braking on wet pavement.

Create a “space cushion” between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Avoid areas where water has pooled in travel lanes.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Friday storm could bring traffic, travel delays to Phoenix, Flagstaff