Friday’s Tacoma Mall shooting kindled memories of 2005 shooting that wounded seven

Friday’s shooting at the Tacoma Mall kindled memories of another shooting at that shopping center.

It was 16 years ago this month, Nov. 20, 2005, that Dominick Maldonado, then 20, opened fire in the mall with an assault-style rifle, wounding seven people. He then took four hostages in a music store before surrendering hours later.

Maldonado texted his girlfriend before the shooting to say that he was angry with the world. He later called 911 and told dispatchers to follow the screams before he opened fire.

When a judge later sentenced him to more than 163 years in prison, Maldonado apologized for his actions that day and wished the Seattle Seahawks a good season.

In 2011, Maldonado held a prison guard hostage at the Clallam Bay Corrections Center during an escape attempt with another inmate, who was fatally shot.

Maldonado later was transferred to Florence High United States Penitentiary in Colorado, where he remains today.