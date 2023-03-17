College of the Desert board meeting canceled; Palm Springs mayor criticizes the decision

College of the Desert has canceled the board of trustees meeting that had been scheduled for Friday. Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner criticized the move, saying it only happened because Trustee Fred Jandt, who is leaving the board for health reasons, was not allowed to participate remotely.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Board of Trustees will not have a quorum present at its regular meeting on Friday, March 17, 2023, and therefore will not be able to conduct their regular meeting on that date," reads a cancellation notice on the board's website.

The five-member board must have three members present to fulfill a quorum.

Saying that Jandt had offered to participate if he could do so remotely, Garner said in a statement: “The law requires that requests for reasonable accommodations by individuals with a disability be swiftly resolved in favor of accessibility. It is unfortunate that COD has chosen to ignore that legal requirement when one of their own appears to have a need for reasonable accommodation. In the interest of democracy, I urge COD officials to immediately reschedule this meeting.”

College spokesperson Kristeen Farlow was not certain of the reason why there would not be a quorum.

Farlow added the next board meeting will be in April.

Earlier this week, Jandt announced in a letter to the board that he would be resigning from his position at the end of the month due to health concerns.

Jandt has recently missed parts of board meetings, including all of January's.

In addition to Jandt's resignation, the board was scheduled to discuss an array of business Friday, including:

Personnel appointments, including the appointment of a vice president of administrative services

Changes to academic curriculum

Health care for adjunct faculty members

Capital projects

Over $450,000 in large purchase orders

A $50,000 contract for legal services for the board of trustees on "two confidential board matters"

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com.

