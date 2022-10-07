What Friday's jobs report means for Fed's inflation fight

5
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — For most Americans, Friday’s September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose.

Yet for the Federal Reserve, the jobs figures highlight how little progress they're making in their fight against inflation. With the Fed more likely to keep raising borrowing costs rapidly, the risk of recession will also rise.

Employers did pull back slightly on hiring last month, and average wage gains slowed. But economists say neither is falling fast enough for the Fed to slow its inflation-fighting efforts.

As a result, another hefty rate hike of three-quarters of a point — a fourth consecutive one — is likely at the Fed's next meeting in November. (The central bank typically lifts rates in quarter-point increments.)

The Fed's rate hikes are intended to cool the economy and tame inflation. The increases have, in turn, led to higher borrowing costs across the economy, notably for homes, credit cards and business loans.

Rising U.S. interest rates have roiled global markets and caused a sharp fall in U.S. stock prices. On Friday, share prices fell further, with the S&P 500 index off nearly 3%.

Yet as it struggles to defeat the worst inflation bout in four decades, the Fed is focused much more on the job market than on the financial markets. Underlying measures of inflation indicate that prices are still surging.

“There is still more work for the Fed to do to cool the labor market and reduce the inflationary pressures stemming from it,” said Sarah House, an economist at Wells Fargo.

Here are five ways that Friday's report will influence the Fed as it decides how fast to continue raising rates:

LOWER UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DOESN'T HELP

For the Fed, the decline in the unemployment rate, from 3.7% to 3.5%, was a mixed bag, at best. The rate fell because both more Americans found jobs and some unemployed people gave up looking for work, which meant they were no longer counted as unemployed.

A diminished pool of people seeking jobs will keep pressure on employers to offer higher pay to attract and keep employees. Businesses will pass at least some of those higher costs onto consumers, thereby increasing prices and feeding inflation.

Fed officials have signaled that the unemployment rate needs to be at least 4% to slow inflation. Some economists say the jobless rate would need to be even higher. Either way, low unemployment points to more rate hikes to come.

The mostly strong September jobs report also underscored a view held by many Fed policymakers that the U.S. economy is healthy enough to withstand higher rates. That means they may see little reason to slow their rate hikes anytime soon.

HIRING SLOWS, BUT NOT BY ENOUGH

The Fed wants to see a better balance of supply and demand in the job market. That would mean some combination of more people looking for work and less demand for workers.

There's been only limited progress on both sides. This week, the government reported that the number of available jobs fell sharply in August and is about 15% below a record high reached in March. Yet the number of openings remains at historically high levels.

Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, noted Thursday that economists were predicting a gain of 260,000 jobs in September — quite close to the actual figure in Friday's report.

Such an increase “would be lower than recent months but very healthy relative to past experience," Waller said. “As a result, I don’t expect tomorrow’s jobs report to alter my view that we should be focused 100 percent on reducing inflation.”

TOO FEW AMERICANS LOOKING FOR WORK

An increase in people competing for jobs would make it easier for employers to fill positions without offering higher wages. That would reduce inflation pressures without requiring many layoffs.

"More labor supply is the painless way out of the inflationary pressures currently coming from the job market,” House said.

Yet Friday's report shows there's been little such progress in recent months. The proportion of Americans either working or looking for work dipped to 62.3% in September, around where it's been all year.

Fed officials have said in recent speeches that they don't expect many more people to return to the workforce. Many older workers who retired early in the past two years are likely to remain on the sidelines.

A smaller supply of workers means the Fed would feel compelled to reduce the need for workers even more than it otherwise would. That would suggest that more large rate hikes are in store.

THERE'S STILL A LOT OF CATCH-UP HIRING

Another challenge for the Fed is that even as it's tightening credit at the fastest pace in 40 years to slow demand, many companies may need more workers just to keep up with modest consumer demand. Such pressure could also force the Fed to raise rates higher to cool demand.

Two weeks ago, for example, Jess Pettit, an executive at the Hilton hotel chain, told Fed officials at a roundtable discussion that consumer demand isn't the main driver of his company's hiring. Instead, it's trying mainly to maintain a basic minimum of staff amid fierce competition from other hotels for a smaller pool of workers.

Waller asked him, “So, regardless of what we do for demand, you're still going to have demand for labor?"

“I think yeah, that's the case,” Pettit replied.

WAGES FELL SLIGHTLY

For the Fed, the one bright spot in Friday's jobs report may be that wage growth slowed, though it's not clear if that trend will continue.

Hourly wages rose in both August and September at about a 3.6% annual rate, down from about 5.6% early this year. If sustained, that slowdown could ease pressure on the Fed to tighten credit. Wage growth at that level is roughly consistent with the Fed's 2% inflation target.

Steven Friedman, senior economist at the investment firm MacKay Shields, said the wage figures are “a silver lining for the Fed," if the same pace continues.

But “I don’t think the Fed feels they have the luxury of time to wait for that," Friedman said.

Recommended Stories

  • Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes

    America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. The Fed is hoping that a slower pace of hiring would eventually mean less pressure on employers to raise pay and pass those costs on to their customers through price increases — a recipe for high inflation. Last month, hourly wages rose 5% from a year earlier, the slowest year-over-year pace since December but still hotter than the Fed would want.

  • Dip buyers may be burned again as another U.S. stock rally falters

    Friday’s swoon in U.S. stocks is helping drive home a humbling message for investors: buying dips may have worked for the last decade, but it’s been a losing strategy so far in 2022. The S&P 500 has rallied four times this year by 6% or more, only to reverse course and make fresh lows. A repeat of that pattern may be in store as a sharp bounce in U.S. stocks earlier this week was faltering after Friday’s stronger-than-expected jobs numbers undercut hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow its monetary policy tightening anytime soon.

  • Fed to deliver another big rate hike as job market fails to cool

    The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market. Pricing of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate implied a 92% chance that the Fed will raise its policy rate, now at 3%-3.25%, to a 3.75%-4% range when it meets Nov. 1-2. That was up from about an 85% chance seen before the Labor Department report, which showed employers added a larger-than-expected 263,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.7%.

  • S&P 500 would be in an ‘earnings recession’ if not for this one booming sector — but that may not last long

    The companies that make up the S&P 500 would already be in a so-called earnings recession this year if it weren’t for higher oil prices.

  • If the labor market weakens, older workers will be among the hardest hit

    The modest job growth number suggests the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes are starting to weigh on the labor market. In other words, the odds of a recession and higher unemployment rates within the next 12 months or so are uncomfortably high. Whether a recession emerges, or the economy manages to sputter along in low gear, the people who will find themselves out of work or lose the ability to negotiate better wages are those who traditionally face the most discrimination in the labor market, notes economist Dean Baker at the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

  • Economist Jeremy Siegel warns of ‘extremely high’ recession risk and blames it on the Fed

    “The pendulum has swung too far in the other direction,” he told CNBC.

  • 'Bond King' Bill Gross warns the Fed against raising interest rates - saying central bank hikes could spark a credit crunch and global depression

    The Pimco cofounder said the heavily indebted US economy is already feeling the strain from higher interest rates.

  • Uganda President's Twitter-messy Son Threatens to Invade Kenya and Tries to Woo an Italian Politician With Cows

    There’s a meme featuring Samuel L. Jackson in his role from the 2006's Black Snake Moan—his eyes bulging, hairline receding and salt-and-pepper hair uncombed—that captures fatherhood perfectly. “33% of your job as a dad is staring at your kids like this until they act right,” the caption reads.

  • Europe shares drop as strong U.S. jobs data fans rate hike fears

    (Reuters) -European shares dropped sharply on Friday, after strong growth in U.S. jobs strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates aggressively in its quest to stamp out high inflation. The much-awaited non-farm payrolls data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September, while the unemployment rate dropped, fuelling bets of a fourth straight 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed next month. "We've got the unemployment rate at all-time lows and inflation at all-time highs and there's no need for the Fed to loosen monetary policy."

  • JPMorgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo kick off bank earnings season in choppy waters

    JP Morgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo Co. and Morgan Stanley kick off the third-quarter bank earnings reporting season on Friday, Oct. 14 amid some of the most challenging economic times in at least a decade.

  • Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

    Letters to the Editor: Want to be pro-life? Then you must be pro-reproductive rights, pro-health care, pro-availability of contraceptives, and pro-sex education.

  • ‘Right now is an awesome time to invest,’ says captain of stock market ‘retail bros’ Dave Portnoy, who made $2 million trading during pandemic’s height

    Outspoken Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks that investors might miss opportunities to invest in the stock market if they are dominated by fear.

  • U.S. dollar posts steep gains as investors brace for non-farm payrolls

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose on Thursday, climbing for a second straight session, as investors bet on another strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report that should keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive tightening path for some time. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, surged more than 1% to 112.22 and was up about 17% for the year so far. "The dollar is on a roll again as stocks slump and recession fears hammer European currencies," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at payments company Convera in Washington.

  • World Bank chief says will keep 'intense' focus on addressing climate change

    World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday that he was keeping an "intense" focus on the bank's efforts to address climate change and was embracing the U.S. Treasury's call to dramatically boost lending capacity to address this and other global problems. Two weeks after Malpass came under fire for declining to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming, he told reporters that there was very strong support from the World Bank board, from staff and from the U.S. government for the lender's climate initiatives that he was leading. Malpass, a former U.S. Treasury official, was nominated by then-President Donald Trump in 2019 for a five-year term that ends in April 2024.

  • A Clear Pattern of Failed Bounces Emerges as the Bear Stays in Control

    Typically the catalyst for these failed bounces has been anticipation that an economic report or the Fed itself would hint at some sort of dovish change of course. The bulls keep hoping that there will be data that will give the Fed a reason to relent. The bulls have been quite optimistic about this, even though a dozen Fed members have made it very clear that they are not going to be swayed by one or two soft reports.

  • Taiwan economy minister to address 'concerns' during US visit

    Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua will visit the United States next week to respond to what her office called "concerns" about supply chains and geopolitical issues and will also visit U.S. tech firms that are major customers of Taiwanese semiconductor companies. A global semiconductor shortage has thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

  • The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says

    Fed rate hikes won't stop until an inflection is reached in US payrolls, meaning when the jobs report turns negative on a month-over-month basis.

  • Bitcoin Prices Fall Below $20,000 as Cryptos React Poorly to Jobs Report

    With the U.S. jobs report Friday, Bitcoin risks a move downward and a test of support around the key $20,000 area.

  • Powell’s Interest-rate Antibiotics Could Succeed, but Not Without Risk

    The Fed's battle against inflation could lead to overcorrection, but the same mechanism that’s reining in the economy is creating headroom for revitalizing it if things do go south.

  • Kanye West slams lawmakers, including his 'friend' Trump: 'For politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating'

    West recounted how Trump gleefully told him that his approval ratings had gone up following the rapper's visit to the White House.