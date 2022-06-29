Friday's shooting victim mourned, agency teamwork credited

Jun. 28—Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell, during Tuesday's press conference addressing six arrests in connection with a Friday fatal shooting, mourned the innocent victim killed and credited the teamwork of multiple area law enforcement agencies with the arrests of the suspects involved within 31 hours.

Four of those suspects now face capital murder charges, which can include possibility of the death penalty.

"One of the most important things we could do was work tirelessly to get these suspects off the street as quick as possible," Cordell said. "There was a lot of great police work combined with a little bit of luck that made that happen."

While none of the six suspects hail from Burleson, they, for reasons unknown, traveled to the city to conduct an illegal drug transaction, which went bad and resulted in the death of 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan of Arlington.

"I want to start off by acknowledging the Bryan family," Cordell said to open the press conference. "Anytime an innocent citizen is caught up in a tragedy like this, a drug transaction that has gone badly, it is a terrible tragedy and a tragedy for our community. I spoke with [Bryan's husband] yesterday. He is thankful for all the work and efforts that went into locating the suspects and certainly our thoughts and prayers go out to that family."

Bryan, a chemical engineer who worked at Sachem Inc. in Cleburne, was on her way home and had just stopped by a grocery store to pick up a few items when the shooting occurred.

"Ten minutes later she's caught in a fight between drug dealers that cost her her life," Cordell said.

Bryan is the mother of two adult sons and a grandmother. She liked to travel and was looking forward to retirement soon and spending more time with her family.

Police arrested Gustavo Hernandez, 28, and Francisco Adrian Mejia, 24, both of Mission, on charges of forgery and engaging in criminal activity: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than 400 grams.

Both remain in the Johnson County Jail in lieu of $450,000 bond each.

Police also arrested David Allen Devaney Sr., 58, Joshua; David Allen Devaney Jr., 35, Fort Worth; Clint Daniels Dunlap, 40, Lake Worth; and David Matthew Dever, 36, Granbury.

All have been charged with capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity: aggravated robbery.

All remain jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $2,750,000 each.

Evidence so far indicates that Hernandez and Mejia traveled to Burleson to meet the four other suspects to transact an illegal drug sale.

Allegedly, Hernandez and Mejia planned to and did purchase the drugs with counterfeit money. Devaney Sr. and the other three also allegedly arrived planning to rob Hernandez and Mejia of their money.

"So both sides of this transaction had preconceived plans to rip off the other," Cordell said.

Hernandez and Mejia apparently fled in their Chevrolet Malibu once their counterfeit scheme was discovered chased by Devaney Sr. and Dever in Devaney Sr.'s Toyota Camry and by Devaney Jr. in his truck and Dunlap, who was driving a black truck hauling a trailer.

Hernandez ran into stopped traffic, at which time the other three attempted to pin his Malibu in and began firing at the car, Cordell said.

Burleson police at 5:58 p.m. Friday responded to the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Hillary Street in reference to multiple 911 calls. The calls ranged from reports of road rage, shooting to traffic accidents, Cordell said.

"The Malibu then traveled across the median and turned back south in the northbound lanes of Wilshire Boulevard," Cordell said. "Shots continued to be fire in the direction of the Malibu and it is believed that Mrs. Bryan was struck with the fatal bullet during this time.

Upon arrival, police found the Malibu abandoned. They also found Bryan's car with a bullet hole in the windshield and her deceased in the driver's seat.

Hernandez and Mejia fled on foot and jumped into the bed of a pickup that was stopped in traffic belonging to a driver who was otherwise uninvolved in the incident.

What happened next remains to be worked out, Cordell said, but that driver apparently drove off and either dropped Hernandez and Mejia off, or they jumped out of the truck, at a location near Alsbury Road and Interstate 35W.

Police located both soon after. Mejia, who had been shot in the leg, was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital. Police transported Hernandez to the Burleson Police Department for questioning and was arrested, as was Mejia after his release from the hospital a short time later.

Interviews with the two, witness statements and video footage from area businesses led to Devaney Sr., Devaney Jr., Dever and Dunlap becoming suspects.

Police arrested Devaney Sr. on Saturday as he exited a hotel in Fort Worth. Police located Devaney Jr., who fled in his vehicle and then on foot before being apprehended by officers on Saturday as well.

Police, on Saturday, arrested Dunlap and Dever in Benbrook.

Police requested and executed multiple search warrants, which resulted in the seizure of about 4 pounds of methamphetamine from suspects involved in the incident, as well as 10 firearms, four of which believed to have been used in Friday's shooting.

Officers, officials and support staff from 17 area agencies worked in concert throughout the weekend on the case, Cordell added.

Though it remains unknown why the drug transaction occurred in Burleson, Cordell said he thinks it may be because the four sellers live in nearby cities.

Additional search warrants and investigation remain to be carried out, Cordell added, but said he believes all the individuals directly involved in Friday's incident are now in custody.