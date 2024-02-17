Friday's snowfall leads to flurry of traffic accidents

Feb. 16—Snow blanketed Effingham County Friday, leading to poor conditions on local roadways and several traffic accidents, some resulting in minor injuries.

Snow began falling in the area around 10 a.m. Friday, and as of approximately 3 p.m., Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said at least five traffic accidents had occurred over the course of the day.

Kuhns also said there seemed to be a bit more snow accumulating in the southern part of the county than in the City of Effingham.

"I think that there were a few more than I expected, but I think the snow varies somewhat throughout the area, though, too," Kuhns said. "Our country roads, our secondary roads and two lanes are pretty bad. I'm not aware of anything serious, but yes, there's been minor injuries."

Kuhns hoped that the condition of the roads and visibility in the area would soon improve, but for the time being, he encourages residents to avoid driving unless necessary.

"If you don't have to be anywhere this evening, postpone it if you can," Kuhns said Friday afternoon.

According to the Illinois State Police, there had been 17 motorist assists and 20 traffic accidents in the area covered by Illinois State Police Troop 9, which includes Effingham County, as of approximately 4:30 p.m. since midnight Friday, and four of these accidents occurred on I-70.

The Illinois State Police urge drivers to slow down and increase following distances when traveling in snowy winter weather.

"With winter weather passing through the area, if you don't absolutely have to travel, stay home where it's warm and safe." Trooper Shannon Barrea of the Illinois State Police said in an email Friday. "If you do have to get out, make sure your vehicle is prepared and in good condition."

National Weather Service Meteorologist Rebekka Delaney said approximately three inches of snow had fallen in the Effingham County area as of approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, and she said residents could expect another couple hours of snow and flurries.

"We're expecting probably another two-and-a-half inches for Effingham County," Delaney said. "It should be completely out of the area by 7 o'clock" Friday night.

Road conditions should begin to improve once the snowing subsides, but the county would remain under a severe weather advisory until 6 p.m. Friday.

Additionally, Delaney said temperatures in the county should be 60 degrees or higher by Wednesday.

"There's going to be some wind chills near zero (Friday night), but after tonight it will warm back up throughout the week," Delaney said.

Anyone looking for additional safety tips for driving in winter weather can visit the Illinois State Police homepage at isp.illinois.gov/TrafficSafety/WinterSafety, and motorists involved in accidents can complete crash reports online at isp.illinois.gov/CrashReports/CrashReportDisclaimer

