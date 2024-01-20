Friday's snowfall ranged from 1.2 to 3 inches in central Ohio. These areas got the most

Ed Massie, of the Southside, left, and Andrew Hunt, of Clintonville, right, pull their canoe alongside the Olentangy trail Friday in Worthington. The pair were making their way down the river from their starting point in Delaware, when they hit ice near 270 and had to go the rest of the way, to Whetstone Park, on foot, pulling the canoe behind them. Snow accumulation for Columbus was around 1.5 inches.

No Snowmageddon, but enough snow fell Friday for school cancellations, slippery roads and outdoor fun.

According the National Weather Service, the highest total reported in Franklin County was 3 inches, just north of Quarry Trails Metro Park, west of Upper Arlington and south of Dublin Road.

Other reported totals in Franklin County ranged from 2.1 inches, near the Interstate 70/Interstate 270 interchange on the West Side, to 2 inches in Dublin, to 1.3 inches Downtown to 1.2 inches at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

In Licking County, 2.5 inches was reported east of Pataskala. In Delaware County, 1.5 inches was reported in Genoa Township northeast of the Polaris area.

For Saturday, there might be a few scattered flurries, but nothing more, said John Franks, a National Weather Service metoerologist in Wilmington. It will be cold today, though, with a high near 21. Saturday night the low will dip to a chilly 6, with a high on Sunday of 25 with a wind chill of -3 and partly sunny skies.

But there is a warm-up coming. On Tuesday, the projected high is 41 with a 70% chance of rain showers. By Thursday, the forcasted high is 51, and 53 on Friday, with chances of rain both days.

