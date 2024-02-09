Friday's warm weather breaks records in Detroit, Flint and Saginaw

Friday's warm weather set records but it's back to winter's chill this weekend as a cold front moves into Michigan late in the day and into Saturday morning.

While official temperature readings won't be in until later, the National Weather Service in White Lake said Detroit, Flint and Saginaw set records on Friday, while Thursday also was a record-setting day for Flint and Saginaw.

Here are Friday's numbers: Detroit hit a high of 62, up from a record high of 56 set in 2001. Flint hit 60, a record and up 6 degrees from the last record of 54, also sent in 2001. Saginaw got to 56 degrees, up from the record of 53 set in 1925.

Flint and Saginaw both hit 61 on Thursday, breaking records for the same date in 1937. But Detroit's high of 61 on Thursday was just shy of the 62-degree record set in 1900.

The warm weather in southeast Michigan is only fleeting, however. It will be back in the low 40s on Saturday and the upper 30s next week said NWS meterologist Megan Varcie.

