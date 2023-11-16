The fridge of the future has way thinner walls and more shelf space thanks to a new insulation material

Whirlpool is coming out with a new insulation material to make your refrigerator a bit more roomy.

The company claims its Slimtech insulation will make fridge walls 66% thinner, giving 25% more capacity.

Over the past few years, efforts to make "smart" fridges have emerged from companies like Samsung.

People who constantly run out of space in their fridges may be interested in a new fridge-liner material that was recently announced by Whirlpool. Whether you have a big family or way too many roommates, these spacious fridges are looking to switch things up by offering thinner walls.

Whether you're a pro chef or a frequent snacker, Whirlpool says Slimtech will cool food 30% faster to keep your perishables fresher for longer. Whirlpool Corporation

The company says the new insulation allows it to cut the thickness of its fridge walls by as much as 66%, meaning more space for your food and drinks. Whirlpool says the thinner insulation will increase a refrigerator's capacity by 25%.

The first fridge to get the treatment will be the JennAir Luxury 30-inch Slimtech Insulation Column, which is set to launch in 2024. Whirlpool says fridges with SlimTech insulation will be 50% more energy efficient compared to those without it.

Whirlpool says its Slimtech insulation will make your fridge run more efficiently, helping save both energy and money. Whirlpool Corporation

The fridges should also keep your food fresh for a longer period of time, as they will cool food up to 30% faster, according to the company. The idea is this could help keep food at a cool temperature even if you open the door frequently.

The first available fridge with Slimtech insulation will be the Whirlpool JennAir luxury 30 inch Slimtech Insulation Column, which is set to come out next year. Whirlpool Corporation

There have been efforts to modernize fridges in the last decade or to make them "smart," with Samsung and others introducing fridges that have cameras inside and screens on the outside. The Samsung Bespoke Refridgerator with Family Hub Plus, for example, was announced in late 2022 and comes with a 32-inch touchscreen that functions like a tablet and lets you take photos, watch TikToks, and place orders on Amazon.

Whirlpool says it wants to use Slimtech to help reimagine where a refrigerator fits into people's homes, possibly allowing refrigeration to be implemented in rooms other than the kitchen. Whirlpool Corporation

In 2023, the refrigerator market was estimated at around $8.32 billion, according to Statistica.

While it's not clear if Whirlpool's new tech will cath on with consumers, it's an interesting look at where at least one fridge-maker is trying to change the design of a staple appliance amid wider competition.

