Fridges, deep fryers and more worth up to $60K stolen from Columbia church, police say

Up to $60,000 worth of equipment — including multiple refrigerators — has been stolen from Columbia’s Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The stolen equipment includes multiple refrigerators, deep freezers, deep fryers, cooling tables and food warming sets, which the church says are crucial to Columbia’s Greek Festival, according to the police department. The annual Greek Festival is one of the city’s largest events and is known to draw tens of thousands of visitors over four days each fall.

“The victims tell CPD that the stolen items were more valuable ... than the cost of the merchandise” because they are needed for the festival, the department’s news release added.

Police responded to a storage facility on Gregg Street last month to find the tens of thousands of dollars of equipment stolen.

The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and reports that “valuable evidence” has been collected from one of the crime scenes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or at midlandscrimestoppers.com.