Fridley man gunned down in Mounds View was serving probation for two assault convictions

Nick Ferraro, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·4 min read

Aug. 20—The man fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Mounds View had a criminal past that included firing several shots at someone outside a gas station in the city last year.

Jalyn Tremaine Bass, who was 19 at the time, was charged with one felony count each of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon following the April 2020 shooting at a Speedway gas station at County Road I and Mounds View Boulevard.

On Friday, Mounds View Police Chief Nate Harder identified Bass as the man killed in Wednesday's shooting. Bass, of Fridley, died 10 days before his 21st birthday.

At the time of his death, Bass was serving concurrent probation terms related to the Speedway shooting and for a previous assault for spitting on a Mounds View police officer's face in October 2019. However, the assault on the officer conviction didn't come until after the shooting.

CHARGES: ADMITTED USING THE GUN

According to court documents, police recovered a dozen .40-caliber bullet casings at the Speedway and noted bullet holes where the victim said he had taken cover. No one was hurt.

Police arrested Bass at his Fridley home, where he was in possession of a backpack that had a stolen .40-caliber handgun with an extended 20-round magazine and an extra 12-round magazine. He admitted to using the gun to fire the shots, charges state.

Bass in an interview with police admitted to the shooting and told them it was in self-defense against people with whom he had "bad blood."

In a plea agreement with Ramsey County prosecutors on Oct. 19, 2020, Bass was convicted of the assault charge and the attempted murder charge was dismissed. Judge Timothy Mulrooney stayed a 57-day jail sentence for Bass and put him on five years of probation. He had faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the attempted murder charge.

UNRESPONSIVE WHEN FOUND

On Wednesday, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Mounds View police officers were called to the 2500 block of County Road I, where multiple shots had been fired and someone was possibly injured.

Officers were soon notified by dispatchers that a vehicle had fled the scene with the injured person inside. The vehicle was then reported to be at Mounds View Boulevard and Pleasant View Drive, a little more than a mile from the shooting scene.

Officers then went to the second location and found Bass on the ground near the vehicle, according to police. He was unresponsive and had suffered a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, Bass died at the scene.

Harder said Friday that investigators, including those from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, were pursuing multiple leads, but that no one had been identified as a suspect and that "we have very limited cooperation from everyone involved at this point."

"We are looking for information from the public," Harder added. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mounds View police at 763-717-4071 or Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

PREVIOUS TROUBLE

In January 2020, Bass pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree assault after charging documents say he spit on a Mounds View police officer following an Oct. 22 traffic stop for speeding along County Road H near Long Lake Road.

Bass was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, according to the criminal complaint, which does not state what the warrant involved. Outside a squad car, Bass physically resisted, repeatedly yelled and cursed at officers and threatened to "pop a cap in a couple of y'all," the complaint read. Once inside the car, he "violently kicked at the door, causing the car to rock from side to side," the complaint alleged, and then took a deep breath and spat at the officer through the partition. The saliva landed "all over his face and directly in his right eye," charges read.

A short time later, Bass said that he was sorry and had acted out of anger, according to the complaint.

In a court hearing on the criminal charge two days later, Ramsey County Judge Paul Yang released Bass with no bail amount or conditions. Bass was scheduled to be sentenced on March 19, but the hearing was canceled because of the pandemic, according to court records.

Ten days after he was given probation for the gas station shooting, Judge Reynaldo Aligada Jr. stayed a 65-day jail sentence for Bass and gave him three years of concurrent probation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Paw Patrol’ unleashed: Behind ViacomCBS’s plan to take on Disney

    (Reuters) -When “Paw Patrol: The Movie” hits theaters and the Paramount+ streaming service on Friday, it will kick off one of ViacomCBS’ most ambitious efforts to take on Disney in the streaming wars. The release of the feature film based on the animated children’s series about a group of rescue dogs who protect their community, will be backed by an “eight figure” marketing blitz, with 1,800 TV ads across channels like Nickelodeon. The strategy is the highest-profile example of a game plan ViacomCBS has developed to build out its kids’ franchises - including “SpongeBob,” “iCarly,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” - and use their success to help become a credible competitor in the war for paying streaming subscribers at a time when consolidation in the industry is leaving the company at a disadvantage.

  • Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul

    Time was running out for Mohammad Khalid Wardak, a high-profile Afghan national police officer who spent years working alongside the American military. Hunted by the Taliban, he was hiding with his family in Kabul, constantly moving from place to place as they tried — and failed — several times to reach a rendezvous point where they could be rescued. After at least four attempts in as many days, the family finally was whisked away by helicopter Wednesday in a dramatic rescue — called Operation Promise Kept — carried out under cover of darkness by the U.S. military and its allies, said Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and White House official under President George W. Bush, who has worked with special forces in Afghanistan.

  • Africa's jihadists: What Taliban takeover of Afghanistan means

    Islamist groups appear emboldened by the fall of Afghanistan, sparking concern in African countries.

  • Families separated at Mexico border ask for residency, aid

    Several parents who were separated from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border during former President Donald Trump's administration on Friday asked the Homeland Security Secretary for permanent legal residency in the United States and compensation, said the mother of two of the children. Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe, who was separated from two sons in the fall of 2017, said a group of parents made the request during a virtual meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Gonzales Brebe, who now lives with her sons in Philadelphia, has been granted humanitarian parole, which allows her to remain in the country for three years.

  • Biden says Taliban are going through 'an existential crisis'

    The president says he doesn't believe the Taliban have changed but are "going through sort of an existential crisis" in their apparent quest for international legitimacy.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse was recorded weeks before the Kenosha shooting saying he wished he 'had my f---ing AR' to shoot at people leaving CVS, prosecutors say

    Kenosha prosecutors say a new video provides "crucial insight" into Kyle Rittenhouse's vigilante state of mind in summer 2020.

  • Video shows police fatally shoot motorist in Marietta, Georgia, after brief chase

    The driver, 28-year-old Devonte Dawayne Brown, appeared to be surrounded by officers when he was gunned down.

  • Miami police union posts picture of chief using same gesture that got cop suspended

    Miami’s police union fired back at the city’s police chief Friday, posting a picture of Art Acevedo posing with the same gesture he suspended an officer for using last week — a hand signal often associated with white power extremist groups.

  • Baby found dead after Indiana parents say they left her with relative to get a break

    An 11-month-old’s parents and the Indiana man they gave her to so they could “have a break” have been charged following her death, police said.

  • Former cartel boss Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo speaks out for first time since arrest

    Former cartel boss Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo breaks his silence in an interview with Noticias Telemundo, his first since being apprehended in 1989 in connection with the deaths of DEA undercover agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala.Details: The man who once was considered “The Godfather” of narco crime and one of the most feared criminals worldwide is now a visibly worn-down 75-year-old who calls himself a “corpse waiting to be buried by a tree’s roots.”Get market new

  • Ex-officer sentenced to 25 years for killing suicidal man

    A judge sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 25 years in prison Friday for the shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head. Former Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby was convicted in May of killing Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Darby shot Parker while responding to a call after the man phoned 911 saying he was armed and planned to kill himself.

  • Navy vet convicted in gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

    A jury found a chiropractor and Navy veteran guilty Friday in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm two years ago. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all counts against Chad Isaak, who was charged in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42, Bill Cobb, 50, and 45-year-old Lois Cobb. Isaak 47, of Washburn, whose mobile home was on property managed by RJR, pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and three other counts.

  • Officer Ella French's wounded partner speaks from hospital

    CPD Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shared a message from the hospital as he continues to recover from a fatal shooting that took the life of his partner Ella French.

  • Facing murder charges, Tennessee couple tries stealing yacht in California, DA says

    Someone called police when the 56-foot yacht hit a jetty of rocks.

  • Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids

    A white Iowa woman who said she drove her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to kill them because of their race was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison on federal hate crimes charges. Nicole Poole Franklin had already been sentenced to up to 25 years, including a mandatory minimum of 17 1/2, on state attempted murder charges in the Dec. 9, 2019, attacks in Des Moines. In a separate federal proceeding, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Poole Franklin on Thursday to 304 months in prison, or 25 years and four months.

  • Kentucky deputies find meth, guns hidden in luggage on a bus. New Yorkers charged.

    Lots of pills were also found. “It is believed that the drugs are cartel-related” and were being moved from Atlanta to New York.

  • (Not) made in the USA: Defense contractor sold U.S. military ‘American’ goods that were made in China

    The contractor provided everything from swimming trunks for West Point cadets to spools of concertina wire, all made in China, prosecutors said.

  • Boyfriend recalls last words Carla Walker said before abduction in Fort Worth trial

    On the first day of Glen McCurley’s trial, Rodney McCoy described the attack in which he was pistol-whipped and Carla Walker was kidnapped and later murdered.

  • R. Kelly’s Ex-Assistant Testifies: It Was Weirder Than Working for Kanye

    Antonio Perez/GettyA former assistant on Friday described his time working for R. Kelly, testifying in the singer’s trial that it was weirder than working for known eccentric Kanye West.“It was a weird time for me,” Anthony Navarro, who was one of Kelly’s low-level assistants for two years starting in 2007, told jurors in Brooklyn federal court. “The things you had to do were just a bit uncomfortable.”“It was almost like the Twilight Zone. You went into the gate and it was just a different world

  • Alleged Boise neo-Nazis charged with planning power grid attacks in Idaho, Northwest

    Federal authorities said they found a list of the group’s potential targets. The men were first arrested last year on federal firearms charges.