Fridley teen charged in shooting death of 15-year-old during drug deal

Jul. 21—A Fridley teenager is accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy Sunday night after attempting to rob him during a drug deal.

Isaiah Harold-Stephaun Holmes, 17, was charged Wednesday with two counts each of murder and assault, along with one count of aggravated robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Anoka County District Court.

The Anoka County attorney's office is seeking to have Holmes tried as an adult.

About 7 p.m. Sunday, two men in their early 20s brought 15-year-old Anthony Joseph Rouse into Fridley's Unity Hospital with gunshot wounds to his neck and upper torso, according to the criminal complaint against Holmes.

After suffering massive blood loss and cardiac arrest, Rouse was transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center, in Minneapolis, where it was determined that a lack of oxygen had caused a catastrophic injury to his brain. Rouse died about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The men who brought Rouse to the hospital, identified in court documents by the initials I.S. and B.D., told police they had gone to the intersection of 61st Avenue and Main Street in Fridley with Rouse on Sunday evening to buy marijuana from a man identified as A.C., the complaint said.

While they were talking to A.C. and another man, another male appeared with a gun at the sliding passenger door of their van and attempted to rob them, according to the complaint.

As I.S. accelerated to drive away, the male with the gun fired several rounds, striking Rouse, who was sitting in the back seat, the complaint said. I.S. and B.D. then drove Rouse to Unity Hospital.

During an interview with investigators, A.C. identified Holmes as the gunman, according to the complaint.

Holmes, who lives near the scene of the shooting, said he was at his cousin's house when it took place, but surveillance video from nearby buildings showed Holmes riding a bicycle up to the van and pointing a gun at the passenger side of the vehicle, firing several shots as it drives off and then running away, the complaint said.

Holmes' next appearance in court is scheduled for July 26.