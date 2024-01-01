Fried chicken, honey biscuits, blueberry jam: Where to find Southern cooking in Texas

One of America’s best brunch restaurants is now only a few miles away.

North Carolina-based Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen has quietly opened a Las Colinas location on Texas 114, five miles north of the Airport Freeway.

It’s amazing to find Asheville’s famous brunch-and-fried-chicken restaurant parked alongside the President George Bush Tollway. It’s even more amazing to find it uncrowded.

All the new hotels and apartments around this new Tupelo Honey are still under construction. So book a reservation on OpenTable.com and find it now at 5981 High Point Drive.

A biscuit with honey at Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen in Irving, Texas, December 28, 2023.

First, you’ll find a huge cathead southern biscuit with blueberry jam and honey.

Next, Tupelo Honey can offer more southern appetizers like the much-praised housemade pimiento cheese dip, or the Carolinas’ legendary panko-crusted fried green tomatoes on goat cheese grits.

Those are the Asheville chain’s signature items, along with — of course — chicken.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen has three versions of chicken and waffles, from left: country-style, sriracha honey, and mac-and-cheese on Asheville hot chicken.

The brunch menu offers a choice of waffles with classic honey-fried chicken, Sriracha-honey chicken or Asheville hot chicken.

There’s also a regular breakfast menu with Carolina shrimp-and-grits, bacon-and-egg platters, blueberry-jam waffles, avocado toast or a breakfast bowl.

Most of the signature items are also served at weekday lunch and dinner.

Famous fried green tomatoes at Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen: panko-crusted fried green tomatoes, basil-roasted red pepper sauce, served over stone-ground goat cheese grits.

The dinner menu also offers bourbon-peppercorn beef-chorizo meatloaf, slow-cooked pork shoulder and a harissa salmon with quinoa.

Yes, there are salads too, although this seems like a place to indulge.

By the way, save room for the final indulgences: rich chocolate cake, banana pudding or brown-butter pecan pie.

Mini-pecan pie and banana pudding at Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen in Irving, Texas, December 28, 2023.

Tupelo Honey opened in 2000 as a small downtown Asheville cafe and went national in 2008. It now has locations such as Boise, Idaho, and Denver.

(Yes, I’m amazed it hasn’t opened a Tarrant County location.)

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen serves dusted fried chicken and other Southern treats.

Pimiento cheese from the Tupelo Honey Cafe cookbook, by Elizabeth Sims with chef Brian Sonoskus.