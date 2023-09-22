Fried demands Senate probe of Wright over domestic violence center incidents

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried is demanding that Senate President Kathleen Passidomo launch an investigation into allegations of assault and sexual harassment by Sen. Tom Wright at a Daytona Beach domestic violence shelter.

“There is no excuse for Senator Wright to lay a hand on anyone, much less a woman working to protect her clients at a shelter for abused women,” Fried said in a news release Friday. “And the additional reports about his prior attempts to flirt with young clients at that same shelter — involving discussions of prostitution and offers of expensive trips — are truly sickening.”

Both Passidomo and Wright are Republicans. Passidomo has not replied to several requests for comment, including for this story. As Senate president, she has the authority to investigate members for illegal and unethical behavior and decide what punishment should be given.

Wright also has not returned calls seeking comment.

Police issued a trespass warning to Wright, 71, after being called to investigate a confrontation over the Labor Day Weekend with the Beacon Center’s interim CEO, Jessica Rivers. She said the New Smyrna Beach millionaire yelled, lunged and aggressively touched her shoulder. She has resigned but still wants to press assault charges, but police have said no charges are warranted.

Her immediate predecessor as CEO, Angie Pye, said there have been several similar incidents over the years where Wright, a former board member, angrily confronted shelter workers and a board member. She also told the Orlando Sentinel that she knew of at least one incident where he was flirting with a young abuse survivor while they were evacuating the center from Hurricane Irma on a bus in 2017, and it bothered her enough to order him to stay away from the center.

“To many people, it would have not raised a flag, but given what I do for a living, I was not comfortable with it,” Pye told the Sentinel, not naming the victim.

A second abuse survivor, Shelby Dunlap, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that she and her child were fleeing the shelter on the same bus when Wright talked to her about prostitutes in Cuba and topless women in boats before offering to take her to Las Vegas, she said.

She was 20 at the time and briefly considered his offer.

“It’s kind of embarrassing to say, but whenever you’re going through that, especially I was only, like, 20 years old, but you feel like, OK, there’s this rich guy, like, that could help me out of my problems,” Dunlap said. “But now I realize, you know, he was a creep.”

Pye said she didn’t know back then what happened to Dunlap. “What I saw wasn’t as bad as that,” Pye said. “If I had heard … I would have said something to his face then.”

A year later Wright was elected to the Senate and began a lengthy battle with Pye, including accusing the Beacon Center two years ago of being a haven for drugs, prostitution and human trafficking. Department of Children and Families investigators found no evidence to back his allegations.

He also interfered with the organization’s private fundraising efforts, Pye said, convincing the Fun Coast Foundation to withdraw an offer to donate to the center. Wright’s campaign gave a $10,000 donation to Fun Coast last November.

It got to the point that six of the center’s board members resigned, followed by Pye and her program manager two weeks ago, just before Wright’s latest visit. At least two other staff members have since resigned, along with Rivers.