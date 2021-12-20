Friedens man charged for chase

Dec. 20—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Friedens man faces several charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through Somerset Township last week, state police said.

The pursuit started after Robert Curry, 29, failed to pull over for a traffic stop, Trooper Ryan Platt wrote in a release to media.

At one point, Curry was travelling at speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, committing several traffic offenses in Somerset Borough, he wrote.

Curry was taken into custody after bringing his vehicle to a stop at his residence in the Friedens area, and a search of his car yielded drugs and paraphernalia, police said.

According to his online docket, Curry is accused of driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Curry was lodged in Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.