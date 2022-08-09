Friedens man sentenced in federal meth case

Aug. 9—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Friedens man was sentenced in federal court in Johnstown for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of more of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Monday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson sentenced Terrell Robinson Ickes, 32, of the 100 block of Village Road, to five years and 10 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

Ickes possessed the methamphetamine between June 23, 2020, and July 3, 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted the case. Chung commended the Somerset County Detectives and the Drug Enforcement Administration for the investigation.