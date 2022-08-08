Friedens man sentenced to federal prison in drug delivery case

A former resident of Friedens was sentenced Monday in federal court in Johnstown to 70 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute illegal drugs.

According to court documents, on June 23, 2020, and July 3, 2020, Terrell Robison Ickes, 32, did possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, said Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. in a media release. Bernard prosecuted the case.

Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence.

Somerset County detectives from the district attorney’s office were conducting an investigation into suspected drug activity in the area of Lillian Lane, Somerset. Earlier in the day detectives were informed that Ickes was en-route to deliver a large quantity of methamphetamine for delivery and sales, according to court documents.

Although the detectives did not know the alleged dealer was Ickes or what his vehicle looked like, according to reports.

Detectives noticed Ickes pull into the trailer court at Lillian Lane. He told detectives that he did not live there, but knew a girl who lived there, pointing to one of the homes. He did not identify her by name, according to an affidavit.

Police then searched the vehicle and found a large amount of cash and 160 grams of methamphetamine. The Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said the meth has a street value of $12,000 to $15,000.

On Monday, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung commended the Somerset County Detectives and the Drug Enforcement Administration for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Ickes in the release.

The case was removed from the county court to the federal court in February 2021 because of the amount of drugs made it appropriate case for them, Thomas said at the time.

"Given the amount of drugs (found on Ickes) I had a conversation (with the feds) that it would be an appropriate case for them," Thomas said. The district attorney also felt that the feds had more resources to investigate the alleged crime.

