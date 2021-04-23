Friedens woman pleads guilty in July shooting

Apr. 23—A Friedens-area woman pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Thursday in connection with last year's shooting in Jenner Township that sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.

Shirley Marie Owens, 36, pleaded guilty before Judge Scott Bittner to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

State police in Somerset had charged her with attempted homicide. That charge was dropped as part of a plea deal.

Owens allegedly fired at least one round from a long gun, striking a woman in the legs, during an argument outside of her Mull Road home on July 8. Owens then retreated inside and kept officers at bay for five hours, failing to surrender despite "numerous" attempts.

State police SERT arrived and talked her into surrendering.

Owens will be sentenced on June 2.