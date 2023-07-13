Frieje & Freije’s Glencoe, MN Auction Has A Great Selection Of Chevrolet Pickups Selling This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Calling all Chevrolet truck enthusiasts!

Frieje & Freije's Glencoe, MN Auction is set to showcase a fantastic selection of Chevrolet pickups, providing a golden opportunity for truck lovers to find their dream ride. This weekend's event promises an array of quality Chevrolet trucks, ensuring that there is something to suit every taste and preference.

From vintage classics to modern workhorses, the auction will feature a diverse range of Chevrolet pickups that have been meticulously maintained and are ready to hit the road. Whether you're seeking a stylish and rugged Silverado or a timeless and iconic C/K series truck, this auction is the place to be.

Chevrolet pickups have long been renowned for their durability, performance, and unmistakable American style. With a reputation built on decades of excellence, these trucks have proven their worth time and time again. Now, attendees have the chance to own a piece of Chevrolet's illustrious truck heritage.

Whether you're a collector, an automotive enthusiast, or simply looking for a reliable and capable daily driver, Frieje & Freije's Glencoe, MN Auction offers an exceptional opportunity to find the Chevrolet pickup of your dreams. Don't miss out on this exciting event, where you can experience the thrill of the auction and drive home in your very own Chevrolet truck.



1982 Chevrolet K Pickup

This pickup is a true standout with its captivating blue exterior and sleek black interior. Whether you're seeking a reliable workhorse or a stylish daily driver, this Chevrolet K Pickup has it all.

Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 350 CI V8 engine, providing robust performance and a thrilling driving experience. Paired with a 700R4 automatic transmission, this pickup offers smooth and effortless shifting. Equipped with 4-wheel drive, you'll have the confidence to tackle any terrain with ease.

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a range of modern amenities that ensure comfort and convenience. Enjoy the luxury of leather seats, along with a sunroof that allows you to bask in the open sky. The truck comes equipped with air conditioning and heat, allowing you to stay comfortable regardless of the weather. Power windows and locks, as well as power steering, add an extra level of convenience to your driving experience.

This Chevrolet K Pickup comes fitted with steel wheels adorned with chrome center caps and beauty rings, giving it a touch of elegance. The tire size is 31x10.5R15, providing both style and functionality. The truck's short bed model offers versatility, making it ideal for both work and play.

Additional enhancements include an aluminum intake with a Holley carburetor, ensuring optimal performance and power delivery. The truck also features a CD player for entertainment on the go. Power brakes offer reliable stopping power, providing safety and peace of mind.

Recent updates to the vehicle include new Cooper STT tires and a new exhaust, ensuring optimal performance and a smooth driving experience. The odometer reads a modest 27,123 miles, reflecting the vehicle's well-maintained condition.

Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional 1982 Chevrolet K Pickup, a classic beauty with modern comforts. Whether you're a vintage truck enthusiast or simply seeking a reliable and stylish ride, this Chevrolet K Pickup is sure to turn heads and bring joy to every mile. Visit our dealership and embark on a journey with this timeless classic today. See it here.

1986 Chevrolet C Pickup

This exceptional pickup is a sight to behold with its vibrant yellow exterior and custom touches that make it a unique and head-turning machine.

Under the hood, this C Pickup boasts a fresh 355 cubic inch V8 crate motor, offering impressive power and performance. The engine delivers a thrilling driving experience that will put a smile on your face every time you hit the gas pedal. Equipped with air conditioning, this truck ensures a comfortable ride regardless of the weather.

Adding to its distinctive look are the custom Chip Foose wheels that enhance both style and performance. With a tire size of 18 inches in the front and 20 inches in the rear, this pickup showcases an aggressive stance that demands attention.

The exterior of the truck has been meticulously modified, with shaved door handles providing a sleek and streamlined appearance. The bold yellow paint further accentuates the truck's personality and sets it apart from the crowd. Additionally, a spray-in bed liner and a hard tonneau cover offer both protection and functionality.

This Chevrolet C Pickup features a conventional cab design, providing a spacious and comfortable interior. With two doors and seating for two, this pickup offers a focused driving experience that puts you in control. Loaded with features, this truck ensures a convenient and enjoyable ride every time you hit the road.

Don't miss the opportunity to own this stunning 1986 Chevrolet C Pickup, a classic beauty with custom upgrades. Whether you're a vintage truck enthusiast or simply seeking a unique and eye-catching ride, this Chevrolet C Pickup is sure to fulfill your desires. See it here.

This awesome vehicle will be sold at the UPPER MIDWEST CLASSIC CAR AUCTION- JULY 15TH @ 9AM CT Sale in Glencoe, Minnesota. To consign your vehicle contact JOSH SETTLES at (317) 710-7909 or email Josh at josh.s@freijeauctioneers.com

