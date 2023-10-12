Noa Argamani's friend says no one can escape videos and firsthand accounts of the Hamas attacks

Left: Yan Gorjaltsan and Noa Argamani / Right: Noa Argamani Yan Gorjaltsan

An Israeli paramedic said it's impossible to escape videos of Hamas' attacks on Israel.

He learned his friend Noa Argamani was kidnapped by the militant group from a viral video.

The death of another friend, Amit Man, came to light from a dispatch call in which she begged for help.

On Saturday, as Yan Gorjaltsan finished working more than 24 hours caring for victims of Hamas' attacks in southern Israel, his friends were asking in a WhatsApp group chat about his childhood friend, Noa Argamani.

No one knew where she was, so the 27-year-old Israeli paramedic posted a story to his Instagram asking if anyone had seen his friend.

"And then someone sent me the video," Gorjaltsan told Insider on Wednesday. "This was the moment I realized that Noa's been kidnapped. Something terrible is happening."

In the now-viral video, Argamani is seen begging Hamas militants not to kill her as she's whisked away on a motorbike.

Argamani's boyfriend, Avinatan Or, is also seen in the video being walked by Hamas militants with his hands behind his back. A third friend of Gorjaltsan's, Ori Tshernihovski, was also at the Nova Music Festival with Argamani and Or. He, like Argamani and Or, is presumed missing as they haven't heard from him in days.

After he saw the video, Gorjaltsan said he went to the hospital with a friend and found Argamani's parents. Gorjaltsan said her father "lost his consciousness" when he saw the video of his only daughter.

"This is not a dream. This horror movie is reality," Gorjaltsan said of that moment. He realized that no one had even reported her missing yet because they were all in such shock.

Days after Hamas infiltrated and attacked the south of Israel, Gorjaltsan told Insider it's impossible to escape the videos and firsthand accounts of the massacre, largely in part to the militant group's choice to broadcast its actions on social media.

Noa Argamani Yan Gorjaltsan

Later, another video of Argamani drinking from a water bottle in what Gorjaltsan said was clearly not an Israeli house surfaced, convincing them she was inside Gaza somewhere.

By Saturday night, Gorjaltsan said people around the world were reaching out to him and Argamani's family as the video went viral.

On Sunday, a line of media reporters stretched out the door, waiting to speak to Argamani's father in "interview after interview after interview."

"We have to get Noa back," he said. "We're done waiting for somebody to save us. Done talking. Done waiting for somebody to help us. We're going to save ourselves," he said, referring to the fact that Israelis are intent on sharing these stories until the hostages come home safely.

Since the initial attacks on Saturday, Israel has retaliated by launching a flurry of airstrikes on Gaza, devastating the region. Israel has also engaged in a full "siege" of Gaza that's left residents deprived of food, water, and electricity.

As of Wednesday, at least 1,000 Israelis and 830 Palestinians have died so far in the escalating crisis, with thousands more injured and displaced.

A dispatch recording captured a 22-year-old paramedic begging for help moments before she was killed by Hamas

An ambulance arrives at a hospital in Ashkelon, south Israel, on October 9, 2023. Chen Junqing/Xinhua via Getty Images

Gorjaltsan told Insider he found out about the death of another friend, Amit Man, when he heard a recording of a dispatch call she made from inside a clinic begging for more support. The recording has since made the rounds on Instagram.

Man lived in Be'ere, one of the kibbutzim near Gaza's border that Hamas targeted during its attacks. She was "trying to save the people there who were injured and she was all alone," Gorjaltsan said.

In the recording, Gorjaltsan said Man could be heard "begging" for more ambulances to come to the kibbutz. He said you can hear her and others screaming as she shouts, "Oh no, they're here. They're on us."

Then, he said, you can hear the gunshots from AK-47s, followed by Man shouting for her friend who was being slaughtered. Screams from those being shot at ring out in the recording.

"And nobody came to save them," Gorjaltsan said. Then the recording stops, presumably when Man was killed.

"My social media is just filled with that. So you cannot escape it. You cannot say that I've never seen something like this because all of the media is filled with it," Gorjaltsan said. "It's like an endless hall of horrible stuff and they're posting their things every day."

