Friend accidentally backs over 80-year-old in driveway, killing her, Florida cops say

A woman accidentally backed over her 80-year-old friend in a driveway after dropping her off, killing her, police in Florida said.

The woman dropped off two friends at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

“The driver unknowingly struck and backed over one of the friends,” the release says.

Paramedics took the 80-year-old woman, later identified as Eileen O’Shea, to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release says.

O’Shea later from her injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators. St. Petersburg is about 20 miles southwest of Tampa.

15-month-old boy steps from home’s driveway into path of oncoming car, NC cops say

18-year-old mom holding her baby in home doorway is shot and killed, Oklahoma cops say

7-year-old twins orphaned by crash, California officials say. ‘Unimaginable tragedy’