Friend’s advice pays off big for Maryland lottery player, officials say. ‘It was crazy’

A friend’s advice led a devoted player of the Maryland Lottery’s Pick 3 and Pick 4 games for years to give the Pick 5 game a try, officials said.

The switch paid off five days later with a $50,000 jackpot, the lottery said in a Wednesday, Feb. 28, news release.

“It was crazy,” said the southern Anne Arundel County resident, a retired maintenance worker. At first, he didn’t believe his luck.

“I had to get my wife to look at the ticket,” he told the lottery.

He plans to use the winnings to pay off bills and look into some home renovations, officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Anne Arundel County.

Anne Arundel County is about 30 miles south of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

