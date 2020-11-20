Friend who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse told police teen predicted life behind bars after shooting 3 during Kenosha protests

Stacy St. Clair, Christy Gutowski and Dan Hinkel, Chicago Tribune
·6 min read

CHICAGO — Kyle Rittenhouse predicted he would spend the rest of his life in prison after shooting three people during chaotic demonstrations in Kenosha over the summer, a close friend told police hours after the gunfire.

Dominick Black, now 19, told investigators that Rittenhouse fled to the back room of a local business after Kenosha police rebuffed his attempt to turn himself in. Black said he met Rittenhouse there and tried to calm him down after he fatally shot two men and wounded another.

“The dude’s sweating like a pig. He’s just freaking out. His face is white,” Black said in a recorded interview obtained by the Chicago Tribune. “He’s like, ‘I’m going to jail for the rest of my life. I’m done.’ (He’s) just scared.”

The interview was recorded Aug. 26 at the Antioch police station, where Rittenhouse turned himself in shortly after the shooting. Rittenhouse, his mother and two sisters also sat for interviews with Kenosha detectives that night.

Prosecutors have since charged Black with two felony counts of illegally providing Rittenhouse, 17, with the rifle ? one count for each man who died.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating found at a hearing Thursday that there was probable cause to go ahead with Black’s prosecution, rebuffing defense lawyers’ efforts to have the case thrown out. Black is due for an arraignment Jan. 13.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, Antioch police released recorded interviews with Black and with Rittenhouse’s older sister, Faith, late Thursday. The videos give the first glimpse at how the investigation unfolded in the hours after Rittenhouse shot the men amid unrest in southeast Wisconsin.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, died from the injuries they sustained that night, while Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

Rittenhouse currently faces murder and gun charges in Kenosha County. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued he shot the men in self-defense. Family members and representatives of the men shot have rejected the idea that Rittenhouse was justified in firing.

Violent protests erupted Aug. 25 in Kenosha after police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, several times in the back at close range. The demonstrations — fueled by video of the shooting — turned destructive at points, leaving parts of the city damaged.

The video shows Kenosha police Detective Benjamin Antaramian leading Black through a cordial interview that lasted roughly an hour. Black did not show visible signs of distress, unlike Rittenhouse, who police reports indicate cried and vomited when speaking with authorities.

After Antaramian told Black he was not in custody, the teen gave his account of events surrounding the shootings, which echoed previously released police reports. Black — who said he dated Rittenhouse’s younger sister and had known the family for about a year — told the officer that the two went to Kenosha to protect several properties owned by the same person. Black said they brought assault-style rifles “just in case they shoot at us … just in case we have to defend ourselves.”

While taking the statement, the detective told Black that the protests had been “anarchy.”

Black said he spent much of his time on the roof of one business while Rittenhouse walked around below with a medical kit and an AR-15.

Black said he had purchased the gun in his name at a hardware store in northern Wisconsin, but Rittenhouse paid for it. At age 17, Rittenhouse could not legally purchase the firearm on his own.

“I don’t know why … the whole time I’m thinking, ‘he’s not 18,’” he told police. “In my head, like, I could have stopped it. But I know if I would have told him ‘no,’ he would have threw a fit.”

Black said he heard shots and then Rittenhouse called him to say he’d shot someone. Black’s statements about what his friend later told him about the shootings largely mirror Rittenhouse’s lawyers’ contention that the teen fired because people were attacking him and he feared for his life.

Black said he watched from the roof as Rittenhouse seemingly tried to turn himself in to police, but the officers did not arrest him. Black said Rittenhouse told him an officer had threatened to pepper-spray him during that exchange.

Black said that after the shootings, he and Rittenhouse met in a building and decided to leave Kenosha.

“It was like, ‘you know what, we’re gonna get in my car, we’re gonna drive out of here before anything bad else happens to you, and we’re just gonna go back home and you’re gonna go to the police station,’” Black said.

At one point, Black suggested he could eventually be held responsible for the shootings, even though Antaramian repeatedly stated he was not investigating the gun’s provenance and kept the tone of his questions amiable.

“Dude, I think I’m gonna be in more trouble than you because you defended yourself,” Black said he told Rittenhouse. “In all reality, you are not supposed to have that gun. That gun was in my name.”

Black’s attorney declined comment late Thursday night.

Black said is not aware of any formal gun training Rittenhouse received and that his friend did not hunt. Before the Kenosha unrest, Black said, the two teens had only shot targets and clay pigeons together. He did not have a lot of praise for Rittenhouse’s abilities.

“He’s horrible at shooting clay pigeons,” Black said.

After the shooting, Black drove Rittenhouse back to his mother’s apartment in Antioch. They met up with Rittenhouse’s mother and two sisters there, he said.

“What does his mom say?” the detective asked.

Black gave a small laugh.

“At first she was like … you got a choice: You gotta get out of town or you can turn yourself into the police office right now.”

Rittenhouse’s sister confirmed the family discussed the possibility of going into hiding, but Rittenhouse wanted to turn himself in.

Much of Faith Rittenhouse’s 35-minute interview is inaudible as she speaks in a soft voice while describing how she first learned about the shooting on social media. The 20-year-old allowed a Kenosha detective to review text messages and other media from her phone that night and became tearful when he appears to watch video of the chaos that night.

“We asked what happened and he said, ‘I was getting attacked and so I had to shoot,’” she told the detective.

At the end of her interview, Kenosha police informed her that Kyle Rittenhouse would remain in custody and likely face criminal charges in Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse is currently being held on $2 million bond in Kenosha.

———

©2020 Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Latest Stories

  • Trump turns on Pfizer over vaccine timing

    Trump accused U.S. drugmaker Pfizer of waiting to announce the success of their Phase 3 vaccine trial until the day after the presidential election in order to avoid helping him.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democrat leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • Second prosecutor resigns from Trump's police commission

    A second local prosecutor on Thursday asked the U.S. Justice Department to have his name removed from a controversial report on policing reforms, saying he feared it would fail to address systemic racism in the criminal justice system. Mark Dupree, the district attorney in Wyandotte County, Kansas, told U.S. Attorney General William Barr in a letter seen by Reuters he felt the work of the department's special law enforcement commission had been "smothered by a pernicious political agenda." The commission started working before the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Venezuelans siphon crude oil to make their own petrol, as the country's economy sinks into the mire

    Venezuelans fed up with fuel shortages have begun tapping into the country’s crude oil pipelines to distill their own petrol as the country's economic demise accelerates. The emerging practice was documented by a Reuters investigation that found desperate Venezuelans breaking holes in pipes and siphoning off crude oil and diverting it to makeshift rural laboratories. The revelation underscores the severity of the country’s spectacular economic and infrastructure collapse. Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, however biting US sanctions and mismanagement by the state oil company nationalised by the socialist government has resulted in a dive in production. Venezuelans, who once enjoyed essentially free gasoline thanks to government subsidies, now spend days in petrol queues that snake through the streets. One man, mechanic Daniel Vásquez, told The Telegraph from the capital Caracas in April after sleeping in his car overnight waiting for petrol: “We have to be watching closely for when the line forms, some people find out that gas will arrive, and then we get in line, and then wait for hours or days.” To avoid the queues and make a profit off of the shortages, some have started puncturing pipelines at idled state oil fields, installing their own smaller tubes into the pipes. From there, the tubes transport the oil to small, homemade refineries where the substance must be distilled and refined. “This is the El Palito refinery,” a man proudly proclaims in an online video circulating in Venezuela circles on social media. The video shows two black canisters over a fire in a barrel with tubes transporting the substance into two other containers and finally into two gas canisters.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

    Orlando Hall got stiffed on a drug deal and went to a Texas apartment looking for the two brothers who took his money. Late Thursday, Hall was put to death for abducting and killing the teenager, Lisa Rene. A judge’s stay over concerns about the execution drug gave Hall a reprieve, but for less than six hours.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani

  • Court: Tennessee can enforce Down syndrome abortion ban

    A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well prohibit the procedure if it's based on the race or gender of the fetus. Earlier this year, Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure that he signed earlier this year. The law gained national attention because it banned abortion as early as six weeks — making it one of the strictest in the country — but it included several other anti-abortion components.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Mozambique police say northern village, site of reported beheadings, retaken from insurgents

    Over 1,000 Mozambique troops on Thursday recaptured the northern village of Muidumbe from Islamist insurgents, police general commander Bernardino Rafael said, killing 16 and destroying some of their logistics. Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, home to gas developments worth some $60 billion, is grappling with an insurgency linked to Islamic State that has gathered pace this year, with insurgents regularly taking on the army and seizing entire towns. Speaking to troops in a field in Muidumbe, an area where local media reported a spate of beheadings by insurgents last week, Rafael congratulated the men for their victory but warned they had not won yet.

  • Happy 78th birthday, Joe Biden

    Joe Biden, who will be the oldest U.S. president to take office, celebrates his 78th birthday.

  • Pakistan's PM Khan in 'historic' first visit to Afghanistan

    Ghani called Khan’s visit “historic” while the Pakistani prime minister assured the Afghan leader that his government would do “everything possible" to help reduce violence in the war-torn country. The visit comes at a crucial time for Afghanistan as Kabul government negotiators and the Taliban are holding U.S.-brokered negotiations in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, to chart a course for a post-war Afghanistan.

  • Kenya arrests four more after BBC Africa Eye baby stealers exposé

    A total seven people are now being held for allegedly running a child-trafficking syndicate.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety