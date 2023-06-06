Friend changes plea to guilty

Jun. 6—LIMA — A Lima man charged with felonious assault changed his plea from not guilty to guilty Tuesday in the Allen County Court of Common Pleas.

Travis Friend, 21, was charged with assaulting his mother with a weapon in September of last year and Judge Terri Kohlrieser, at the time, deemed him competent to stand trial in November.

Following a brief recess for Friend to discuss procedure with Assistant Public Defender Stephen Chamberlain, Judge Kohlrieser said that Friend would be sentenced on a third-degree felony charge in lieu of the two felonious assault counts that were nullified at 1 p.m. July 20.

In changing his plea, Friend waived his right to a trial.

Friend said previously that before the assault, he had smoked marijuana which unknowingly contained a substance that caused him to be violent, but that receiving treatment with medication has made him stable.

At Tuesday's hearing, Judge Kohlrieser agreed to reinstate bond rules allowing Friend to stay at a recovery house and continue mental health treatment as long as he wore an ankle monitor, agreed to not abuse substances and abides by a curfew set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

