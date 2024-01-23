Friend de Coup debuting competition performance at Tuesday Community Show

Jan. 22—MITCHELL — After weeks of rehearsals, costume designing and set construction, the Mitchell High School show choir, Friend de Coup, is ready to show the Mitchell community what it has been working on for its 2023 competition season.

But community members will have to show up Tuesday evening, Jan. 23 at the Mitchell Performing Arts Center to find out what all the fuss is about.

"We're really excited for the debut of our competition show at the Community Show (Tuesday) night. It's always a pretty exciting time of year, and also a stressful time. There are a lot of moving parts with everything we do and it's always kind of a mad dash to the finish line to make all the pieces and parts happen," said Nick McGraw, director for Friend de Coup. "But the kids have been working super-hard with lots of practice and rehearsals the last month."

The Tuesday performance, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Mitchell Performing Arts Center, will debut the group's competition show for the upcoming 2023 season. That show will hit the stage in earnest this weekend when the group heads to Omaha for its first competitive performance of the year.

McGraw isn't letting much information slip before the curtain rises on Tuesday.

"It's kind of top secret until the Community Show, but the title of our show this year is 'Home.' I'm going to leave everything else up to the imagination, and if people want to figure out what that means they have to come to the Community Show," McGraw said.

The choir will also be accepting food and money donations at the Community Show as part of its annual drive for the Mitchell Food Pantry.

The show choir has been holding rehearsals for weeks to get the program in top shape for both the home audience and the judges the group will see when they hit the road this weekend. As always, it is expected to be a festive, high-energy production meant to entertain the audience while challenging the participants and their skill with music, choreography and showmanship.

It's already been an intensive period of practice for the students and of preparation by volunteers and parents to get everything in line.

"It's been a pretty collaborative effort. Saturday we had rehearsals all day, and it's not just the kids, but also a crew of parents working on costumes, a crew of parents working on the set, a crew of parents working on the props," McGraw said. "It was a full-blown operation here on Saturday."

Every show choir season is a big deal, but this one holds particular significance for the long-running Mitchell High School tradition.

This year marks the 40th anniversary since the inception of the show choir in its modern form,

and to mark the occasion the choir plans to celebrate that legacy by looking back at and holding up the shows of the past and its former participants.

McGraw said the choir has been actively reaching out to former choir members to invite them to participate in the annual Cabaret performance, where the performance is expected to be an homage to shows of Friend de Coup's past. That show is scheduled for April 11, 12 and 13 at the PAC.

Show choir alumni can connect with Friend de Coup organizers through

a database for information updates and chances to participate in the throwback show.

"We've had a great response. We have a great group of people working on it that have been getting it out there. We've had hundreds of alumni complete their information in the database. Through that database we've been able to send them first-hand information and keep them up-to-date closely, and we've gotten a lot of traction on all of that stuff, which is really, really exciting," McGraw said.

Friend de Coup has also put out a call for old group photographs of show choir participants from the past, particularly from any show choirs from the 2015-16 school year and older. McGraw said they intend to include those photos in a comprehensive show choir yearbook that will include choir rosters, competition schedules and results as well as photos.

"The group photos are kind of our biggest need right now. In conjunction with all of this, we're trying to put together some pretty cool commemorative memorabilia. We're working on a strictly-show-choir yearbook with a spread for each year with group photos and competitions results, rosters and pictures," McGraw said. "We're also working on a commemorative DVD collection of all 40 years."

McGraw said organizers would like to get as much historic material as they can by Feb. 1.

The 40th anniversary celebration is coming together, but there is also a competition season to focus on. Friend de Coup will head down to Omaha, Nebraska, this weekend for their first round of competition. McGraw said everyone is looking forward to getting on the stage and putting all the preparation they've done to work.

"We're feeling good. It's been a stressful couple of weeks putting all the pieces together, but things are finally really coming together and starting to gel," McGraw said. "It will be a tough competition, and there are a couple of really good, top notch groups there that will be tough to beat. But we're going to give it our best just like we always do."