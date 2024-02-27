Friend de Coup scores first event title of the 2024 season

Feb. 26—MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School Friend de Coup show choir scored its first event title of the 2024 season on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa at the Crusader Classic.

A total of 15 mixed show choirs were on hand for the event, hosted at Bishop Heelan High School, with Mitchell edging Sioux City East and Millard West (Neb.) in the top-three places.

Among the event honors won by Friend de Coup included best vocals, best choreography, best band, best crew and best soloist for Friend de Coup's Max Bruguier.

Friend de Coup has finished second in its most recent competitions, including Feb. 3 at the Lincoln Southwest (Neb.) Showdown and Feb. 17 at the Great River Show Choir Invitational in Davenport, Iowa. Mitchell also finished fourth in a competition in Omaha on Jan. 27.

Mitchell's season continues on March 9 in Wheaton, Illinois at the Wheaton Warrenville South Choral Classic. The Mitchell Show Choir Classic, Friend de Coup's home event, will be held on March 15-16.