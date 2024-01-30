Friend de Coup takes second runner-up at Omaha show choir competition

Jan. 29—OMAHA, Nebraska — The Mitchell High School Show Choir, Friend de Coup, brought home a second runner-up finish from its first competition show of the year.

Competition at the event was tight. The Mitchell group was in a three-way tie for first place coming out of the preliminary rounds at the Omaha Westside Competition of Excellence this past weekend in Omaha, Nebraska.

Friend de Coup ended up securing the second runner-up finish by the time the finals concluded. Also earning praise at the competition was Max Bruguier, who was recognized as an outstanding soloist. The Mitchell High School show choir was also awarded Best Closer at the event.

Taking first place was Innovation of Johnston High School in Johnston, Iowa, followed by Titanium of Papillion-La Vista South High School in Papillion, Nebraska.

Also placing behind Friend de Coup were The Ambassadors of Omaha South High School in Omaha, Ultimate Image from Grand Island Senior High School in Grand Island, Nebraska and Titan Radiance, also from Papillion-La Vista South High School.

Friend de Coup will travel to its next competition, the Lincoln Southwest Showdown in Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 3.