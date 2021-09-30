Friend of DoorDash driver killed in Fort Worth road rage shooting wants answers

Fort Worth resident Hamzah Faraj, 24, was delivering a DoorDash order in the 6600 block of Kingwood Drive around 8 p.m. when he was shot in the head Sept. 11. He died from his wounds two days later.

His childhood friend Ahmed Al Mafreajy said he and Faraj’s family will not stop seeking justice until the killer is arrested.

A GoFundMe fundraiser page was created for funeral expenses Sept. 15 and raised over $10,000. According to the fundraiser description, Faraj honked at the driver in front of him, who then shot Faraj in the head.

Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani confirmed the shooting was a road rage incident.

A suspect has not been identified and no arrests have been made in connection with Faraj’s death as of Thursday.

Fort Worth police said in a news release Thursday that they’re looking for a gray, four-door Dodge pickup truck.

Mafreajy said the lack of new information has been frustrating to friends and family who need answers.

“I want to hear something. Not releasing information just makes it hard for the family to get closure,” he said. “We were more than a family.”

Mafreajy and Faraj met in their home country of Iraq when they were kids. Years later, Mafreajy moved to Minnesota and Faraj and his mother moved to Texas, both fulfilling their dreams of moving to the United States.

“We clicked from the first day,” he said.

Faraj was the sweetest person Mafreajy said he had ever met. Even in childhood, Mafreajy said he never saw Faraj in a negative mood and he was always outgoing.

After hearing about the Sept. 11 shooting, Mafreajy said he’s been looking for answers to the reckless situation that took his friend’s life.

“You took someone’s life for no reason,” he said in regards to the killer. “You should not shoot on a person, he’s not harming [anyone].”