Friend of ex-Councilman Jeff Pastor admits creating nonprofit to 'sanitize' bribe payments

A friend of former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor has admitted creating a nonprofit designed solely to "sanitize" tens thousands of dollars in bribes.

Tyran Marshall, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Cincinnati to a money laundering charge.

Marshall traveled with Pastor in September 2018 to Miami, Florida on a private airplane to meet with investors regarding two development projects.

In Miami, Pastor told undercover agents posing as investors that he would vote in favor of the projects and agreed to accept $15,000 for his support, according to court documents. Pastor said he could receive the money through Marshall's nonprofit, "Ummah Strength."

Documents filed with the Ohio Secretary of State show Tyran Marhall set up a nonprofit called Ummah Strength on Nov. 29, 2018. Prosecutors say the nonprofit was created to “sanitize” money received as bribes in the case against former Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor.

In October 2018, Marshall also solicited payment directly from one unnamed developer, court documents say. In a recorded conversation, Marshall asked for $20,000 to "take care of what we need to take care of."

"A lot of what you all are doing is going through council," Marshall told the developer, according to the documents. "And that is where Jeff comes in."

Documents say Marshall and Pastor also met with a second developer who was cooperating in the investigation. Marshall solicited a donation of more than $22,000, which included $2,250 to create the nonprofit, according to the documents.

In late October 2018, Marshall and Pastor received $10,000 in cash from an undercover agent posing as an investor, court documents say. A few weeks later, Marshall and Pastor received the second installment, a $10,000 cashier's check.

As part of the plea agreement, Marshall's prison sentence is not expected to be longer than 18 months.

A date has not been set for his sentencing. The case is before U.S. District Judge Matthew McFarland.

Pastor pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal corruption charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 21. He was accused of receiving a total of $55,000 in bribes between 2018 and 2019.

Both Pastor and Marshall were indicted in 2020.

