'He is our friend, and he is a family member'; Search for missing Seattle firefighter ongoing

ABC News

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg tweeted about their son's return home after a three-week hospitalization Saturday, including a week on a ventilator. "Thankful, relieved, and reflecting a great deal on the mixture of joy, terror, and love that is parenting," Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, said in a tweet responding to his husband. Chasten Buttigieg first tweeted about his son's hospitalization on Halloween saying, "Gus has been having a rough go of it but we're headed in the right direction."