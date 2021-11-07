'He is our friend, and he is a family member'; Search for missing Seattle firefighter ongoing
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Local agencies continue to search for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost, and hope to find him Saturday.
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Local agencies continue to search for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost, and hope to find him Saturday.
“She decided she was going to be of service to whatever God pointed her to,” her godmother said. Grayson died Oct. 18 from COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Police said the man, who is in grave condition, doused himself in hand sanitizer prior to being tased.
"He fought so hard," his niece and close confidante said. "He would have literally done anything to get better. "
A 22-year-old man dressed in battle gear fired at least 20 shots outside and inside a Las Vegas convenience store, killing a man sitting in a parked car but missing customers in store aisles, a prosecutor said Friday. The suspect, Jesus Javier Uribe, refused to attend a scheduled court appearance on multiple felony charges including murder and attempted murder following his arrest Thursday at a house in southwest Las Vegas following what police characterized as a random criminal act. A judge acknowledged Uribe's absence and ordered him held in jail without bail pending arraignment Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court on charges also including robbery, burglary and illegal discharge of a weapon.
Shanna Moakler told Page Six that her ex, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian deserve each other and that she "hopes they get good ratings."
Hospital worker David Fuller, 67, told detectives that he would work night shifts and prowl the morgue when other staff members had left.
Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner asked the public for time to conduct a "proper investigation" into the mass casualty event.
A veteran said he picked up a gun that one of the men Kyle Rittenhouse shot had been holding, and "dropped the magazine and emptied the chamber."
Workers at the theater “heard someone banging on the wall and yelling for help,” officials said.
Data: FBI, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 2020 Census; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosDespite the national jump , nearly half of America's medium and smaller-sized communities with majority Black populations actually saw drops last year in overall reported violent crime, an Axios analysis found.Why it matters: The trends paint a more nuanced picture about how COVID-19 and racial justice protests actually impacted crime and policing, from Newark to Baltimore to Gary, Indiana.Stay on top of the latest
After a deadly fire took the life of Trent McElroy along with the family's home, neighbors seek to help alleviate the financial burden.
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg tweeted about their son's return home after a three-week hospitalization Saturday, including a week on a ventilator. "Thankful, relieved, and reflecting a great deal on the mixture of joy, terror, and love that is parenting," Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, said in a tweet responding to his husband. Chasten Buttigieg first tweeted about his son's hospitalization on Halloween saying, "Gus has been having a rough go of it but we're headed in the right direction."
On November 4, Kanye West appeared on Revolt TV's Drink Champs, and said that Kim Kardashian is still his wife and there are no divorce papers.
A few months ago Abdul Malik sold another child - his 12-year-old daughter - to make ends meet and provide food for his family.
In the trailer, the featured investigators discuss the effect of these cases on their lives and their psyches. “I'm gonna be honest with you,” one person says in the clip. “Walking up to this crime scene after...
Why Democrats lose when they reduce all talk of crime to racism
A teacher is no longer working at Anacapa Middle School in Ventura after video of politically charged comments made international news this week.
A woman on TikTok is warning others about a popular laundry hack after she woke up to her house filled with smoke.
Security footage collected from the Tatum home and a neighbor's home captures Summer's final moments before fatal shooting, investigator testifies.
An NYPD helicopter pursued a rogue chopper to a local New Jersey airport after it initially landed in an empty lot in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood.