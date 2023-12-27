Friend gives man a lottery ticket for Christmas stocking stuffer — and he wins big

A man was given a winning lottery ticket for his Christmas stocking stuffer in Maryland.

The gift scored him $30,000.

The man’s best friend gave him a Peppermint Payout Multiplier ticket on Christmas Eve, the Maryland Lottery said in a Dec. 27 news release.

“We’ve been buying each other scratch-off tickets as Christmas gifts for years. We always get a winner or two, but nothing like this,” the man told lottery officials.

When the man scratched the ticket and realized he won the top prize, he was “skeptical,” lottery officials said.

“I figured that I’d done something wrong. There was no way I could believe that I was holding $30,000 in my hands,” he told lottery officials.

His friend double-checked the ticket and confirmed he was a winner. Then they used the lottery app to be sure.

“We started yelling and didn’t stop for quite a while,” the man said.

Now the lucky lottery player has plans to pay off his debt.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

