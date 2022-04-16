Friend of Green Cove man accused of tying up elderly couple ‘stunned’

Police tape came down on day four of the investigation surrounding a Green Cove Springs couple tied up for a couple of days in their home.

It comes after Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced deputies found possible human remains in the backyard (Clay sheriff says potential remains discovered after suspect said he was involved in burying a body – Action News Jax).

Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, is accused of tying up the couple. He called 911 to confess and according to a police report, told deputies he murdered someone.

Action News Jax spoke with Lumpkin’s friend of more than 30 years.

“I feel real, real bad for that family because that was messed up,” Walton said. “I was just stunned. The way he looked...I was mad at him and wondering what was going on all that at the same time.”

Walton said it didn’t add up. He grew up next to Lumpkin at his childhood home in Green Cove Springs. He said Lumpkin’s mom, who lived in New York, passed away a few years ago. He was also homeless and had a history of drug use.

“That picture I seen, that wasn’t Bre. I ain’t never seen Bre like that before,” Walton said referring to Lumpkin’s mug shot.

The 46-year-old suspect is also a father. “He’s a good dad. So, I just feel sad that he’s not going to be able to be out here with them.”

According to court documents, the victims tied up were Michael and Joyce Bramer. Walton told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant that Lumpkin knew their daughter. Neighbors reported the 46-year-old lived at the property with Bramer’s daughter.

On Thursday, Sheriff Cook asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of family members to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

