Friend remembers cyclist hit, killed in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A beautiful weekend turned into a tragedy for a group of cyclists in Murfreesboro after a car jumped the curb and ran into them on the sidewalk.

Terry Sague, 76, died and News 2 spoke to one of his longtime friends who said he was one of a kind.

Sague was riding his recumbent bike with a group of friends Saturday, Feb. 3, when the driver of a Lexus sedan lost control and crashed into them.

David Panter told News 2 he and Sague biked together all the time. Biking was a hobby Sague picked up about a year ago.

“We would sit at an overlook when he would come ride with me, especially when it was just us. We would sit there and just talk, sometimes for an hour or two,” Panter said.

Another biker was hurt in the crash and the driver of the Lexus could be facing charges. Panter feels more should be done to keep bikers safe.

“You can never not pay attention. In these intersections, instead of watching the lights and all that, you’re better off watching the cars. The intersection or the lights can’t hurt you, but the moving cars can,” Panter said.

According to Panter, the biking community in Middle Tennessee is very tight-knit. Sague’s personality, meanwhile, will be greatly missed.

“I’ve been missing him the last few days because he called me at least once a week or more than that. He would drop what he was doing to ride with us and run down here,” Panter said.

