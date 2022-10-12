‘Friend’ robs man at knife point and leaves him on interstate, North Carolina cops say

A “friend” robbed a man at knife point and left him on an interstate without his new car, North Carolina officials said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a robbery call on Sunday, Oct. 9.

“The victim had obvious injuries and reported that he was letting a ‘friend’ drive his vehicle that he had recently bought,” deputies wrote in a news release.

While the other man was driving on Interstate 73 in Randleman, the car owner was riding as a passenger. Then at about 3:30 p.m., the driver pulled over and brandished a knife, officials told McClatchy News in an email.

The driver reportedly “assaulted the victim as he was emptying his pockets.” After stealing cash and a cellphone, he told the passenger to get out of the car and drove off, throwing the phone out of the window, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials later tracked the car to a hotel parking lot and found the driver. The 34-year-old man was arrested on a “warrant for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods/property, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon,” deputies wrote in their news release.

The suspect was taken to the nearby Guilford County jail and given a $20,000 bond.

Randleman is roughly 20 miles south of Greensboro.

