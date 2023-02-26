"My Friend Shared This Trick From Culinary School, And Now I Use It All The Time": People Are Sharing The Underrated Ingredient Hacks They Swear By In The Kitchen

NextShark

House Democrats are demanding an apology from Rep. Lance Gooden (R, TX-5) over his “racist” remarks that questioned the loyalty of Rep. Judy Chu (D, CA-27) to the U.S. In an appearance on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Wednesday, Gooden said that Chu, the first Chinese American woman elected to Congress, "needs to be called out.” Gooden, who is a third-term Texas Republican representative, believes Chu should be denied access to classified materials and be investigated for previously defending Dominic Ng, the CEO of East West Bank in California, from accusations that he is working with the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing.