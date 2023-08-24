Friend.tech hype grows, Tornado Cash founders go for a spin and FBI’s monitoring North Korean hackers

Welcome back to Chain Reaction.

Follow me on Twitter @Jacqmelinek for breaking crypto news, memes and more.

If you haven’t heard about friend.tech this week, you’re probably living under a rock. But that’s ok, we dove deep into the hype and looked at what skeptics are worried about for the new application.

There was also a lot of talk around Tornado Cash as the two founders behind the crypto mixer were charged on Wednesday by U.S. federal agencies. Details on that and more below.

This week in web3

The latest pod

For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Erik Svenson, co-founder, president and chief financial officer at Blockstream, a bitcoin and blockchain-focused infrastructure firm.

The company was founded in 2014 and has its own sidechain technology, Liquid Network, as well as bitcoin mining operations and hardware wallets for Bitcoin and other assets. It most recently raised $125 million in January and has raised more than $400 million to date.

Erik previously worked on Wall Street as a VP for AIG investments and was a co-founder and consultant of other startups. The last startup he co-founded before Blockstream was Dan’s Plan, a health tech company.

We discussed how the current macroenvironment is impacting Bitcoin-focused businesses and where Erik sees the most opportunities for startups today.

We also talked about:

Blockstream’s mining operations

Surviving a bear market

Transitioning from TradFi to crypto

Advice for startups

Follow the money

Crypto lender Maple Finance raises $5 million to enter Asia amid regulatory clarity Vessel Capital emerges from stealth with $55 million fund focused on web3 infrastructure and apps Berlin-based Anytype raises $13.4 million for its open sourced tool Nodal Power raises $13 million to use landfill to power bitcoin mining centers Decentralized credit protocol PADO Labs raises $3 million in a seed round

This list was compiled with information from Messari as well as TechCrunch’s own reporting.

What else we’re writing

