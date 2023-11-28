Friend tells lottery player to ‘go big or go home’ on $50 ticket — then he wins big

Michael Silva thought he was lucky when he won $50 on a $10 lottery ticket in Massachusetts — but that was only the beginning.

Silva, of Gloucester, bought a ticket from a 7-Eleven and saw that the ticket won $50, according to a Nov. 22 news release from the Massachusetts Lottery.

Unsure of what to do with the winnings, he asked his friend for advice.

“Go big or go home,” his friend told him, according to lottery officials.

Silva took the money and bought a $50 lottery ticket.

It was a winner.

The ticket won $2 million in the Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game, officials said.

Silva chose the one-time cash payment option and took home $1.3 million, before taxes.

Multiple $25 million, $2 million and $1 million prizes remain, lottery officials said, and the chances of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.10.

Gloucester is about 35 miles northeast of Boston.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

