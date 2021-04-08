Friend of U.S. congressman Gaetz expected to plead guilty in Florida sex trafficking case

FILE PHOTO: Representative Matt Gaetz, (R-FL), speaks during a hearing in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Hosenball
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A friend of embattled Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida is expected to plead guilty in a sex trafficking and fraud case in a federal court in Florida, two law enforcement officials said on Thursday.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers are in discussions about Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida's Seminole County, entering a guilty plea, and a judge on Thursday gave him until May 15 to do so, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Greenberg is a friend of staunch Donald Trump supporter Gaetz, who also faces a federal probe into a relationship with an underage girl, a law enforcement source has said.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and has denied wrongdoing. A Gaetz representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

At a court hearing in Orlando, Greenberg's attorneys and prosecutors said they expected a plea deal to resolve charges including sex trafficking of a child, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, according to local media.

Asked by reporters whether Gaetz should be worried about a Greenberg plea, Greenberg's attorney Fritz Scheller replied, "I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today."

Scheller may have been referring to media reports that Greenberg may cooperate with federal investigators in their probe of Gaetz.

In a column published on Monday on the Washington Examiner website, Gaetz declared he had no plans to resign from Congress.

"There are exactly zero credible (or even non-credible) accusers willing to come forward by name and state on the public record that I behaved improperly toward them," Gaetz wrote.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, last month said he would not strip Gaetz of his committee assignments absent proof that he has engaged in wrongdoing.

(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese Breakfast haunts a grocery store in the video for "Posing In Bondage," announces 2021 tour dates

    Michelle Zauner announced last month that she’s releasing Jubilee, her third album under Japanese Breakfast, on June 4 via Dead Oceans. Today, she shared a new song off it, “Posing In Bondage.” Zauner had previously released a demo of the song in 2017 as part of Polyvinyl 4-Track Single Series Vol. 3. While the original version relied heavily on a drum machine, this reworked take on the song is shimmery and sultry, showing a different side to Zauner’s joyous upcoming record.

  • Katie Ledecky on Graduating from Stanford and Taking Infectious Disease Course at Onset of Pandemic

    "It was great to keep my mind occupied and to complete my degree earlier than expected. It was a really nice silver lining for 2020," Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky tells PEOPLE

  • Iran's COVID-19 infections rise above 2 million: health ministry

    Iran’s coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Thursday, with a new 24-hour record of over 22,000 infections, the health ministry said as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the spreading contagion. "Unfortunately with 118 new fatalities since yesterday, we have recorded a total of 63,884 coronavirus deaths...The number of infected people in the country has reached 2,006,934 with 22,586 new cases since Wednesday," ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state television. Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and several other businesses have been closed for two weeks, Iranian state media said, following a sharp increase in infections over the past days.

  • Georgia lawmaker won't face charges for voting bill protest

    The Georgia lawmaker who was arrested after knocking on the door of the governor's office as he made televised comments in support of the sweeping, controversial new election law he'd just signed will not be charged, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat, was arrested March 25 and charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly. “While some of Representative Cannon’s colleagues and the police officers involved may have found her behavior annoying, such sentiment does not justify a presentment to a grand jury of the allegations in the arrest warrants or any other felony charges,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in an emailed statement.

  • List of universities requiring vaccines grows and so does pushback

    The list of universities requiring vaccinations to return to campus in the fall is growing longer by the day. Why it matters: With the mandates, universities are going where most corporations have not. The political and legal blowback is already taking shape.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe requirements will help ensure a full return to normal, which has huge financial upside for the colleges — and the workers and businesses that depend on them — that were pummeled during the pandemic year. What they’re saying: “If you’re a residential college, some of those have taken big hits because they have dormitories to maintain and they haven’t collected any revenue from them,” Sandy Baum, a nonresident senior fellow at the Urban Institute, tells Axios.What’s going on: Brown University is the latest to mandate a vaccine for students and faculty in the fall — joining Cornell, Nova Southeastern Florida and others.New Jersey-based public university Rutgers was among the first to announce it would require shots for students, though not for faculty and staff.Rutgers says “data clearly reflects that students have a 60% to 70% higher positivity rate than faculty and staff. This is to be expected since they are highly mobile and highly interactive,” per a statement. Another caveat: Universities say students with religious or medical reasons can be exempt — a process that may be a logistical and legal nightmare, education trade group American Council on Education warns.“Legally and respectfully” managing these requests “will require administrative attention and risk vocal challenges ... likely amplified on social media,” the group says in a recent brief.Even if mandates ultimately become permissible in schools and workplaces, policymakers will likely consider whether mandates are “the most effective means in accomplishing this goal” of mass vaccinations, a Wednesday policy brief from the Kaiser Family Foundation says. Background: Colleges have historically required vaccines for other viruses.The big picture: Other universities are encouraging students to get vaccinated, even with incentives, but have stopped short of a mandate, saying there is an equity benefit to not excluding all those who can’t or decide not to receive a shot.Arizona University has been vocal in having maintained a low positivity rate of 0.31% and will not mandate student vaccinations. University of Florida partnered with the state to secure mass vaccination plans for any student who wants one. Some lawmakers are pushing back on mandates overall, including for schools. Some states are considering legislation that would prohibit entities like schools and private businesses from conditioning attendance or services on receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, per KFF. One New Jersey assemblywoman plans to introduce legislation to prevent Rutgers from mandating students to getting the vaccine by the fall, Patch reports.The next flashpoint: How students will prove they are vaccinated as “vaccine passports” stir up political feuds.States like Texas and Florida are banning them — with potential implications for colleges based there. NIAID’s Anthony Fauci said this week the federal government won’t mandate vaccine passports.Florida-based Nova Southeastern — which has a vaccination center onsite — tells Axios it’s still figuring out a verification system for people inoculated elsewhere.Northeastern says an announcement on how students will prove their status is coming soon. Cornell has set up a “proof of vaccination” portal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Affidavit: KS GOP leader calls officer ‘donut boy,’ says he’d ‘take’ him in a fight

    Court records say his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

  • Caitlyn Jenner Eyes Potential California Governor Bid As Gavin Newsom Faces Recall; Schwarzenegger Redux Or Reality TV Move?

    Caitlyn Jenner is going for the Golden State’s gold medal in a possible bid to take on Gavin Newsom to be California’s next governor. The 1976 Olympian and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is in serious conversations about putting her name on the ballot to face off against the besieged incumbent in a recall […]

  • ASOS wary on outlook as finances of 20-somethings face pandemic hit

    British online fashion retailer ASOS reported a 275% jump in first-half profit, driven by the popularity of e-commerce during the pandemic but was cautious on the short-term outlook given concerns about the economic prospects of its young customers. ASOS, which sells fashion aimed at 20-somethings, said its expectations for full 2020-21 year profit had increased in line with the first-half performance, but its outlook for the second half had not changed. CEO Nick Beighton said the group was well positioned to capture demand for products bought for social events and holidays when lifestyles normalised.

  • U.S. could consider boycotting 2022 Beijing Olympics with allies

    The U.S. would discuss a joint boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China with its allies and partners, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press conference on Tuesday.Why it matters: An Olympics boycott by the U.S. and its allies could help persuade international legal institutions to open an investigation related to allegations of genocide in Xinjiang, human rights lawyer Djaouida Siaci tells Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: This would be the first U.S. Olympic boycott since Moscow in 1980 and comes as the Biden administration attempts to hold Beijing accountable for its sweeping campaign against ethnic minorities in the far west region of Xinjiang.Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has called for an economic and diplomatic boycott. What they're saying: "[A joint boycott] is something that we certainly wish to discuss," Price said. "A coordinated approach will be not only in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners.""So, this is one of the issues that is on the agenda, both now and going forward, and when we have something to announce, we will be sure to do that."Later on Tuesday, a senior State Department official told Axios: "Our position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed. We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners. The State Department Spokesperson did not say we had, contrary to some reporting.""As the Department said, we regularly discuss common concerns vis-à-vis the PRC with our allies and partners. We will continue to do so, cognizant that a shared approach will always be in our interest," the official added.Between the lines: Secretary of State Tony Blinken warned Beijing last month that the U.S. is willing to "push back":“China uses coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law."The big picture: The U.S., U.K., European Union and Canada all announced sanctions in March against Chinese officials involved in human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.China retaliated with sanctions against the U.S., U.K., EU and Canadian officials.Sponsors of the 2022 Olympics are under pressure to pull out, or at least speak out against China's human rights abuses, Axios' Kendall Baker and Dave Lawler report.Over 160 human rights groups called on the International Olympic Committee last September to revoke the 2022 Winter Olympic Games from China.What's next: Pay attention to whether Beijing seeks to pressure U.S. companies and Olympics sponsors.Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional comments from a State Department spokesperson, and to remove references to the International Criminal Court.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • EXPLAINER: Why would an expert witness go without pay?

    Experts in medicine can command thousands of dollars when they testify in American courtrooms, but prosecutors made a point of letting jurors know that Dr. Martin Tobin was not being paid for his appearance Thursday at former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Illinois, testified that George Floyd died due to a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with Chauvin's knee on his neck. After establishing Tobin had more than 40 years of experience, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked about his work as an expert witness.

  • Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics becoming a flash point over forced labor in Xinjiang

    As tensions rise between the U.S. and China over the latter's treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, one analyst said that Western countries are likely to sit out of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • Off-duty Pentagon police officer fatally shoots 2 people in Maryland

    Takoma Park Police said that the Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer stated that he shot the two people believing they attempted to break into a car.

  • Congress introduces 'No Hate Act' amid rise in racist and faith-based attacks

    State legislatures have also introduced or passed bills in response to the rise in hate crime incidents across the country.

  • Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors

    An associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz's is working toward a plea deal with federal prosecutors investigating a sex trafficking operation, potentially escalating the legal and political jeopardy facing the Florida congressman. The revelation that a political ally of Gaetz's, Joel Greenberg, is seeking to strike a plea deal with investigators came during a hearing Thursday at federal court in Orlando. It's a significant step in the case and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.

  • Plea deal could spell more trouble for Matt Gaetz

    Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz received more bad news on Thursday with the disclosure that one of his close friends, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, is expected to plead guilty in the coming days to a range of criminal charges and may be cooperating with the investigation into Gaetz.

  • The Queen's smile: what we've learned about our monarch from behind-the-scenes footage

    What’s the Queen really like? The answer is known only to her family and a small, discreet group of friends. And that’s the way she likes it – that’s why she’s never given an interview in 69 years on the throne. In The Queen Unseen, a new ITV documentary, we get a glimpse of the real monarch, through home movie footage that’s never before been aired to the public. The documentary is being aired to celebrate the Queen’s 95th birthday on April 21. As you can see from the trailer in the video player below, The Queen Unseen shows footage of our monarch in New Zealand, aged 27, with Prince Philip, on Christmas Day, 1953. It’s only six months after the Queen’s coronation, and the pair are midway through a gruelling tour of the Commonwealth, but both appear in relaxed mood as they lark around the swimming pool at the residence of the Governor-General of New Zealand, Sir Willoughby Norrie. His wife, Patricia Norrie, filmed Prince Philip fighting to board a lilo, with the Queen, smiling in sunglasses, filming on her own cine-camera. In another shot, the Queen is wrapped, in ultra-casual style, in a multi-coloured towel. We also see Prince Philip dragging the Norries' daughter, ten-year-old Sarah, along the swimming pool on the lilo. Reflecting on the footage now, Sarah, whose surname is now Stephenson, tells the documentary makers: “The royal couple knew that we were filming, and they didn't seem to mind that we were.” Moments later, the camera lingers on a shot of the Queen, as she turns to the lens and offers a sight of a natural, ‘off-duty’ smile."That was the Queen's smile which my mother very cleverly caught,” recalls Stephenson. “It was great fun. We loved it."

  • U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell has received COVID-19 vaccine, is in good health

    U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday said Ghislaine Maxwell is "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 and in good physical health, as Jeffrey Epstein's former associate and girlfriend prepares for trial on charges she helped enable his sexual abuse of girls. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, prosecutors disputed claims that the 59-year-old British socialite has suffered from hair and weight loss while been subjected to restrictive conditions and invasive searches at the Brooklyn jail that has housed her since last July. Prosecutors said staff at the Metropolitan Detention Center have not detected "noticeable hair loss," that the 5-foot-7 (170 cm) Maxwell weighed 137.5 pounds (62 kg) last week, and that her lowest recorded weight of 133 pounds (60 kg) was normal.

  • Hunter Biden Takes a Hit at Donald Trump's Kids For Only Ever Working For Their Dad in New Memoir

    For a time, Hunter Biden was the frequent target of former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, often called out by sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump who slammed him for using father President Joe Biden’s name to personally enrich himself (a claim that Vanity Fair reminds us no one in the Trump family has any business […]

  • Matt Gaetz's associate Joel Greenberg will likely accept a plea deal, his lawyers told a judge

    Greenberg and Gaetz are the focus of a wide-ranging DOJ investigation into whether they broke federal sex trafficking laws.

  • Matt Gaetz releases a statement from the 'women' of his office defending him, but no women are named in it

    The nameless statement from "The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz" said the allegations against him were false.