Friendliest cities in the US? SC has 2 on a list of 10. Here’s what travelers said

Greenville is still the friendliest city in the country, but Charleston slipped a bit.

That’s according to readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine, which ranked Greenville friendliest in the United States for the second year in a row.

Charleston, No. 2 last year, ranked fifth in the 34th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey.

Here’s what impressed readers about Greenville: Farm-to-table restaurants (Jianna and Vault & Valor were singled out). Vibrant arts. Craft beer. Falls Park, the 32-acre downtown park along the Reedy River at Reedy Falls. The Swamp Rabbit bike and walking trail that goes north and south from Greenville.

“It’s hard to say what exactly makes the locals here so happy,” the magazine said.

Just wait until readers start opining about Unity Park, the 60-acre reclaimed industrial area, also on the Reedy, due to open this year.

The magazine said Greenville was on the brink of stardom.

About Charleston, the magazine referred to the city’s “full-on Southern hospitality at its finest.”

They mentioned Fort Sumter and The Citadel and an impressive culinary scene, Kiawah Island and Isle of Palms.

Key West, Florida, dropped from third to sixth on the list of friendliest cities, and Jackson, Wyoming, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, dropped off the list entirely.

The others named were San Juan, Puerto Rico, third; San Antonio, Texas, fourth; Santa Fe, New Mexico, seventh; New Orleans, eighth; Nashville; ninth and Austin, Texas; tenth.