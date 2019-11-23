Some friendly advice from a Republican: Democrats shouldn't move too far left

When a Republican, even of the Never Trump variety, cautions the Democratic party against nominating a presidential candidate who is too far left to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election, progressive Democrats rarely respond favorably. They think: why should Democrats take advice from Republicans? Doesn’t such advice amount to “concern trolling”: a disingenuous attempt to undermine the opposing side by pretending to sympathize with it? Aren’t such Republicans trying to get the Democrats to nominate a moderate – in other words, a “Republican lite” – rather than a candidate who will carry out the will of the party’s progressive base?

Such a defensive reaction is understandable – and to some extent justifiable. There are many factors driving Democrats left, not least the outrages of Trump. But one of the most important is the sense by many activists that critical issues were neglected (or at least insufficiently addressed) during the presidencies of moderate Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

These issues differ somewhat from activist to activist, but they include growing income inequality, the inability of many workers (especially young people) to get ahead, continuing injustices perpetrated on women and immigrants and people of color, insubstantial efforts against climate change and inadequate healthcare for millions of Americans. In the progressive view, radical change is necessary to take on these challenges, not more incrementalism.

I concede the progressives’ premise but not their conclusion. I believe that far-reaching actions must be taken to address all of these challenges. But I also believe that a Democratic presidential candidate running on too far left a platform would have a considerable likelihood of turning off the moderate middle of American voters, resulting in Trump’s re-election. That’s not a risk Democrats should take.

The (printable) progressive response to that argument is that Trump is vulnerable in 2020, since he has done nothing to expand his base and has never topped a 50% approval rating. Mushy moderates are boring and uninspiring and likely to lose, as Hillary Clinton did in 2016. But progressives who campaign unashamedly on big ideas and a program of vast structural change, like Senator Elizabeth Warren – or even democratic socialism, like Senator Bernie Sanders – will excite the base and hypercharge turnout. Dare to struggle, dare to win, Democrats.

But not so fast … Former president Obama, who remains by far the most popular figure in the Democratic party, agrees that current candidates need to go beyond his accomplishments with new ideas. He recently described his healthcare law, for example, as a “really good starter home”. But he cautioned that even bold visions have to be “rooted in reality” and that candidates have to appeal to “persuadable independents or even moderate Republicans” as well as progressives. “This is still a country that is less revolutionary than it is interested in improvement,” he observed, and “the average American doesn’t think that we have to completely tear down the system and remake it.”

Thomas B Edsall, writing in the New York Times, draws on recent political science research which concludes that extreme, polarizing candidates do worse than moderates because despite their claims of exciting the base they “diminish turnout in their own party while boosting turnout among opposing partisans”. Edsall also cites an October New York Times/Siena College survey of Democratic voters in six battleground states – Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – which found that twice as many would prefer a candidate who promises “to find common ground with Republicans” to one who promises “to fight for a bold progressive agenda”. The survey also found a strong preference for a moderate candidate over a liberal one, and a 49% to 45% preference for a candidate who promises “to bring politics in Washington back to normal” as opposed to a candidate who promises “to bring fundamental, systemic change to American society”.

A recent Gallup poll also finds that six in 10 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents would prefer the nomination of “the candidate with the best chance of beating President Donald Trump, even if that person does not share their views on key issues”. By contrast, only 36% say they would rather have “a candidate aligned with them on almost all the issues they care about, even if that person is not the most electable”.