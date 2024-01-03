Friendly dog struggled in NC shelter after tragedy. Then came ‘urgent’ plea for a home

A friendly 8-year-old dog struggled in a North Carolina shelter — then came an “urgent” plea for help.

Zach was finally adopted after the Lenoir County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) took to social media to say he was in desperate need of a new place to live.

“Zach is starting to really struggle in the shelter and we are having to consider his quality of life,” the shelter wrote Jan. 2 on Facebook.

Later the same day, photos shared online show Zach getting ready for his next chapter. Social media users couldn’t contain their excitement, with dozens weighing in to celebrate the adoption.

Zach — described as a friendly Jack Russell terrier mix — has a new home after a rough start to life. His first owner died, and his second owner had a stroke, according to posts shared on Facebook in December.

Then at the shelter, Zach was having a tough time even as workers tried to make him feel comfortable. The dog kept being overlooked due to his bigger size and specific adoption criteria, according to the animal organization in Kinston, roughly 80 miles southeast of Raleigh.

“He must be the only dog in the house and that is like looking for a unicorn,” the shelter wrote before the adoption. “Anyone who wants a dog has a dog.”

The Lenoir County SPCA in its online posts didn’t say how long Zach had been in its care. The shelter didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Jan. 3.

