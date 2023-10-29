Friends, co-workers gather in emotional vigil for slain SEPTA bus driver

GERMANTOWN - On Saturday, there was an emotional vigil for the people that move Philadelphia.

SEPTA workers came together to remember a bus driver who was shot and killed while working this week.

Philadelphia police say the driver, 48-year-old Bernard Gribbin, was targeted while driving a bus.

His friends and co-workers say the violence is out of hand, and they want his legacy to be one of change.

"I’m very sad. I’m angry as well. He was a dear friend," said Shauntann Reid.

Thursday was Bernard Gribbin’s first day back to work after being out sick.

He was driving the Route 23 bus when he was shot six times near Germantown and Abbotsford avenues around 10 in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"The company needs to protect us a lot more," Reid said. "I know it’s very expensive to have bulletproof glass, but I feel we need to be closed in."

Gribbin worked for SEPTA for 12 years.

On Saturday, his work family embraced his wife and family.

"He used to always joke around, and he would say you know what guys keep on pushing," said Noelle Sanchious. "Keep on going, stay strong, stay motivated. In spite of all that’s going on in the world today, we can’t stop here."

A female suspect fitting the shooter's description was stopped by SEPTA police a short time after the shooting and taken into custody.

Police have since identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zhontay Capers and say she has been charged with murder and related offenses in connection to the driver's death.

"I’m also afraid. I’m not going to act like I’m not scared," said Keith Bradford. "I have a family I have to care for, and I also have to go out there back on the street and take care of my family."

Transit Workers Union Local 234 placed a billboard near the headquarters to honor their co-worker.