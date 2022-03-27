'My friends are dead:' 4 killed in Salem, Oregon, after driver crashes into homeless camp

SALEM, Ore. — Four people died early Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a homeless camp in Salem, Oregon, authorities said.

Salem police said two people died at the scene of the crash around 2 a.m. Two others died at a hospital. The driver was also taken to the hospital, Salem police said.

The crash happened just west of downtown Salem near the Union Gospel Mission of Salem's men's shelter, which provides services and beds for homeless people.

Jimmy Jones, executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, which assists in providing services for individuals struggling with homelessness, said homeless residents typically crowd closer to downtown in the winter months to stay close to food, dry spaces, and warmth.

"Our unsheltered spend most of their day trying to find a safe place to sleep and rest, but events like this remind us that there is no safe space,” he said.

Jones said nearly 50 homeless people have died in the past two years, but this is the first incident involving this many people.

“No one deserves to have to live in unsheltered conditions and they damn sure do not deserve to die in them," he said.

Carl Rhymes, Enoch Gerber and Mike Wade pray for the victims of a car accident that killed four people at a homeless camp near Front Street Northeast on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Salem, Ore.

Salem allowed camping in some of its parks in the early months of the pandemic, but last summer reinstated its park camping ban and cleared out the parks. Since then, camps have popped up in a number of areas.

Nathan Rose said he and his girlfriend were in their tent when he heard two loud thuds. Rose said the sedan vehicle just missed his tent.

When he stepped outside the tent, he saw some of his friends pinned underneath the car. “The moment I saw what had happened, first thing I did was drop my phone and call 911," Rose said.

Rose said he helped pull one person from under the car but witnesses were unable to help the others.

Mike Wade didn't witness the crash but came to the camp after hearing one of his close friends had died. He spent the morning helping others at the camp try to salvage their belongings.

“It gets me weaker every day hearing about us die one by one,” he said. “My friends are dead and I don’t know what to say."

“My condolences go out to the friends and family of those affected by this terrible tragedy,” Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett said. “We continue to offer alternatives to unmanaged camping and encourage people to access those resources."

A vehicle crashed into a homeless camp killing four people near Front Street Northeast on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Salem, Ore.

Contributing: Celina Tebor, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem, Oregon, car crash: 4 dead after driver slams into homeless camp