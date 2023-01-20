Friends, family of 2 teens shot dead march to Palm Bay City Hall demanding justice

Friends and family members of two teenagers shot and killed last Christmas marched to Palm Bay City Hall Thursday for an event they called “the justice walk.”

It took place along Eldron Boulevard and Malabar Road as the city held its council meeting.

Jeremiah Brown, 14, and a 16-year-old were found dead near an abandoned housing development called the “compound.”

Brown’s mother said they will not stay quiet until there is a plan to stop the violence. No arrests have been made in the case.

